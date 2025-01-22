Rutland County Parent Child Center to open childcare facility at Pittsford Village Farm

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM will be the site of a new childcare facility run by the Rutland County Parent Child Center, expected to open in the spring of 2026. Photos provided

PITTSFORD—Pittsford Village Farm (PVF) announced on Monday that it had entered into an agreement with the nonprofit Rutland County Parent Child Center (RCPCC) to establish and run a childcare facility at PVF after the renovation of PVF’s main building has been completed in 2026.

“We’ve known for a long time that we’d have a childcare center,” said Lorrie Byrom, Chair of the Pittsford Village Farm, in a phone conversation with The Reporter. “It’s been part of our strategic plan from the beginning. We’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with RCPCC.”

The new facility will be open to parents throughout Rutland County and will initially be able to accommodate 8 infants (at least 6 months old), 10 toddlers, and 12 preschoolers, though the site might allow for expansion over time.

According to Byrom, PVF solicited proposals for the childcare facility from organizations throughout the area. Two proposals stuck out to them: one from RCPCC, which has operated since 1985, and one from an organization that has been in operation for only two years.

“We went with RCPCC because of their years of experience,” said Byrom. “They were the best solution.”

RCPCC Co-Executive Director Stephanie Carvey said by phone that the opportunity to work with PVF had come up late last year and they “jumped” at the chance.

“We want to have more established roots in the Pittsford area,” said Carvey, noting that Pittsford is close to Rutland, where there is a great need for childcare. RCPCC currently operates a facility in Brandon, and Carvey stated that the future of that site will be decided in conjunction with the community.

“This is a team effort,” she said. “We will be making these decisions together and will be seeking feedback from Brandon.” Over the next year or so, RCPCC will be trying to determine whether the Brandon community wants to retain its RCPCC facility or whether a facility in Pittsford is close enough to serve its needs.

“PVF was a great opportunity,” she continued. “We have a year and a half to figure out our next steps.”

Moreover, Carvey emphasized that “childcare” provides more than what people may think of as “daycare.” As at all such facilities, children will be engaged in educational activities during their time at PFV. It won’t simply be a place to park children during work hours.

“We work on milestones,” said Carvey. “We try to get kids to their next steps.”

THE BEAUTIFUL SETTING of Pittsford Village Farm was a draw for Rutland County Parent Child Center. RCPCC Co-Exec Dir. Stephanie Carvey said she hopes to create programming for the kids to take advantage of the outdoors there.

A childcare facility will be a welcome addition to the Pittsford area, as stringent state regulations have made it difficult for smaller operations throughout Vermont. In recent years, the lack of local options has not gone unnoticed by residents and has been a topic of concern among the members of the Pittsford Selectboard.

“I’m already getting calls from interested parents,” said Byrom, even though the facility isn’t expected to open until spring of 2026. She added that all questions about enrollment should be directed to RCPCC, a notion that Ms. Carvey seconded. Carvey added that anyone with questions about the facility should contact RCPCC (rcpcc.org).

“Pittsford Village Farm is just leasing the space to RCPCC,” said Byrom. “It’s a great opportunity for the community and also a great opportunity for PVF to generate revenue for our other programming. RCPCC will be paying us a flat monthly rent that isn’t tied to enrollments. Parents will pay fees for childcare directly to RCPCC.”

Ms. Carvey couldn’t say at this early stage what the enrollment fees at PVF would be, but she did say that they would likely be comparable to the fees at RCPCC’s other sites. She added that Vermont is keenly aware of the need for childcare and is investing a lot of money in it, including subsidies. Plus, RCPCC does offer its own scholarships to families that need assistance.

PVF encompasses an 8,000 square-foot historic farmhouse and 150 acres of farmland, trails, and woods in the heart of Pittsford Village. In addition to the childcare facility, its plans include two affordable apartments, and a community meeting space. PVF currently hosts events, concerts, and performances on its grounds. Its stated mission is to “to strengthen the vitality of the community by connecting social, cultural and educational opportunities that help build a stronger community for all.”

“We’re so excited about everything happening at PVF,” said Byrom. “Construction costs have soared since COVID and collecting the capital for the renovation has been a challenge. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel now. It’ll be terrific.”

“It’s a new adventure,” Carvey said. “We’re always looking to expand our services and reach new communities in Rutland County.”