Punkstock 2024 — Better Living Through Anarchy

Brandon hosts first-ever punk music festival

By MAT CLOUSER

BRANDON—Hardcore, steadfast, resolute, tough. Vermonters by any name are fiercely independent and self-reliant from living at the edges of society. There’s a necessary premium on the homemade, homespun, and homegrown. And yet, mutually beneficial relationships flourish in the pragmatic exchange of goods and services—over back fences, in driveways and pastures, and, more recently, online in places like Front Porch Forum. Local governments and community associations are propelled by volunteers with a solidarity of community spirit that thrives because of differing political opinions, abilities, and idiosyncrasies. Vermonters are self-organized folk who’ve adhered to the do-it-yourself (DIY) code far longer than it’s been a lifestyle buzzword.

LENNON PHILO, DRIVING force behind Punkstock.

It may startle some to hear, but Vermont is also punk rock! Think of the core tenants of punk: Life on the fringe? Check. DIY ethos? That’s Vermont to a T—and if you can’t make it yourself, you’ve probably got a neighbor with just the thing “down cellar.” But, what about the scarier part of punk—the part that chills some to their core—what about … Anarchy? It’s rarely called out by name, but Vermonters already live large swaths of the anarchist utopia daily via community volunteerism, mutual aid, and self-organization—actions that many would hate to give up. As it turns out, anarchism in practice isn’t nearly as frightening as it might sound.

Brandon native Lennon Philo knows from positive community involvement and punk rock. He’s long been involved with each via numerous direct-action campaigns and political protests, and from playing in bands and attending shows (he specifically credits his fiancé for turning him on to punk in 2018). More recently, Philo started a production company, Ex-Mortis Management, as a way to promote local bands with a harder edge. “Vermont has an amazing underground music scene that needs to see a larger stage,” he said. He’s backing up those words in a big way this year, too, by organizing Brandon’s first-ever punk festival: Punkstock, to be held Saturday, August 3, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Estabrook Park in Brandon.

BEN ATHERTON OF band Kennedy Park, which will be performing at the event at Estabrook Park on August 3.

Punkstock will be a free, all-ages show with a litany of bands from all over the Northeast, including Brandon’s post-hardcore prog-spacemen, Kennedy Park, and as the headliner, Rutland-area classic punk darlings, Dead Street Dreamers. In addition to the music, there will be craft vendors, food, beverages, and games—even a cooling station to beat the summer heat and the face-melting goodness of all that rock and roll (vendors can still apply at www.punkstockvt.com).

TOBY MILLS OF Kennedy Park at the drums. The band will bring its hard-driving sound to Brandon’s first-ever punk music festival at Estabrook Park on August 3.

To that end, attendees should expect things typical of summer rock shows—mostly a lot of fun. Yet, while it is a free, all-ages show, Philo does advise some parental discretion, saying, “There may be suggestive lyrics or outfits.” Whether or not that’s anyone’s taste is up to them, of course, but punk has always been primarily about a healthy freedom of expression, even if it’s sometimes misunderstood.

“Punk isn’t the devil’s music,” adds Philo, “Every era [has] music that [others] don’t understand. It’s okay to not understand… That doesn’t mean it’s scary. Come learn about [it] through experience. See the diversity [and] community that comes with it… We are beautiful in our own ways. Sometimes it takes stepping out of your comfort zone to discover something you enjoy. Let Punkstock be that step.”

Philo’s idea for Punkstock was initially smaller in scope than an all-day event, but he credits Brandon Rec’s Colleen Wright for urging him to go bigger—even suggesting the use of Estabrook Park. “[She], Bill Moore, Dennis Marden, and Kathy Mathis turned our town into a family and do everything they can to liven [it] up with events… they knock it out of the park every time,” he said.

After getting the green light from Brandon, Philo began searching for bands and sponsors. It took him just two days to find some 50 interested bands, and the vendors and sponsors weren’t far behind. In particular was the lead sponsor, Brandon’s beloved Pine Grove Organics (PGO), who Philo says jumped in almost as soon as they heard the news. PGO co-owner Nate Reitman has been crucial to Punkstock, says Philo, both for his business acumen and passion for all things punk. “Nate has been there at every corner, pitching ideas, recruiting volunteers, and promoting the festival.”

GUNNAR TINSMAN OF Kennedy Park. He and his bandmates will be performing at the inaugural incarnation of Punkstock at Estabrook Park in Brandon on August 3.

Philo also highlights Brandon’s Mike Mitrano, owner of Dark Shadows Entertainment, as being an “absolute godsend” with logistics—unsurprising given the multifariousness of his credits, which include far-flung acts like Sun Ra Arkestra, Mavis Staples, Patti Labelle, Neko Case, Tony Bennet, Richard Marx, G-Eazy, and Flo Rida.

Punkstock doesn’t have names like that—yet—but early success (next year’s date is already booked) shows big long-term potential. Any larger success won’t come via the traditional commercial route, however. Philo didn’t have time to create a Punkstock 501c3 non-profit this year but says he’ll have one next time out. “This isn’t about making money. I love my community and I love music. To [host] this year after year… help vendors and bands grow because they were discovered at [Punkstock]—that’s payment enough… Too many things in life are for profit and it creates a selfish, cold world. I want to be the spark that ignites a movement towards boosting your peers rather than stepping on them on the way to the top.”

Like many, Philo knows communities thrive most when residents are empowered and engaged. Essential to that strength is diversity. When towns like Brandon support things like Punkstock—which may or may not appeal to everyone—they can accentuate feelings of belonging among those who might not always see themselves represented in more traditional events like Independence Day celebrations, or who may sometimes feel their voices go unheard elsewhere. Punk rock (and Punkstock) is, at its core, about freedom—that most quintessential American ideal. Just like America, punk is rebellious, too. And, yes, more than a little anarchistic—in the best possible way.

More information on Punkstock can be found at www.punkstockvt.com.