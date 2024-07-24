Pittsford SB discusses paving, vehicles, and retirement

Town underbudget for FY24; sewer fund surplus

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—The Pittsford Selectboard convened for a brief regular meeting with a limited agenda on Wednesday, July 17.

The board unanimously approved the sale of the town’s first responder vehicle, a 1990 Suburban, for $600. In March, the board had decided to replace the Suburban with a used Durango for an amount not to exceed $25,000. The total actual cost of the Durango was $19K.

The board unanimously approved the bid submitted by Wilk Paving of Rutland for the repaving of the section of Plains Road that will be disturbed by the sewer-line replacement that will begin in August. Markowski Excavating will replace 3,800 feet of sewer line. Wilk’s bid was for $62,959 (835 tons of asphalt at $75.40 per ton). The only other competing bid was from Pike Industries at $68,607.20 (847 tons of asphalt at $81.00 per ton).

The board agreed to change the retirement plans of the following town employees: Assistant to the Town Manager, Highway Supervisor, Water/Wastewater Supervisor, and Assistant Water/Wastewater Supervisor. The employees receive retirement benefits through the Vermont Municipal Employee Retirement System (VMERS) and the board approved a change in the terms of their benefits, moving them from Group A (annual employee pre-tax contributions of 3.25% and town contributions of 4.75%) to Group C (annual employee pre-tax contributions of 10.75 and town contributions of 8%).

Town Manager David Atherton stated that the change would make employment with the town more attractive and aid in employee retention.

Mr. Atherton also noted that Pittsford’s General Fund ended FY24 with a balance of $210,690.15 and a total fund balance of over $600,000, which he called “very healthy.” The town’s Highway Fund ended FY24 with $7,385.04 balance. The Water Fund ended FY24 with a $76,961.88 balance. And the town’s Sewer Fund ended FY24 with a $141,144.21 balance, the first time the town has seen a positive balance for the year in the Sewer Fund.

Mr. Atherton credits the close communications that he and Assistant to the Town Manager Ann Reed maintain with town department heads for their success at staying at or under budget. Mr. Atherton also noted that the change to private management at the transfer station, which had consistently lost money under the town’s management, also saved the town $60K in FY24.