“Treasure Island” to be presented by the Brandon Actors Troupe

Auditions for Children K to 8 coming soon

By MITCHELL PEARL

BRANDON—The Brandon Actors Troupe will be holding auditions for “Treasure Island” on Sunday, January 26, from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m., in the downstairs of the Brandon Town Hall. Auditions are open to all area children, kindergarten through 8th grade, including those being homeschooled. The production is an opportunity for younger children to gain experience in theatre. The younger students will take all the acting roles and the technical work will be done by some older students—up to the 12th grade—with training and supervision by the directors. Rehearsals will take place in February and March, with shows on March 28 and 29, to be performed on the Otter Valley High School Stage. To sign up for auditions, see below.

“TREASURE ISLAND” DIRECTORS Hayden Hull (L) and Lennon Philo (R). The Brandon Actors Troupe will be auditioning kids for the play on Sunday, January 26.

“Treasure Island” is an adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel by the ArtReach Children’s Theatre. The novel by Scottish author Stevenson was first published in 1883 and has greatly influenced the depiction of pirates in popular culture, including elements such as deserted tropical islands, treasure maps marked with an X, and one-legged seamen with parrots perched on their shoulders. ArtReach Children’s Theatre, a touring company founded more than thirty years ago and hailed as the “best children’s theatre in the United States,” now offers its scripts and adaptations to youth theatre groups worldwide. The “Treasure Island” play is not well known but will offer young actors the opportunity to play the pirates and other exciting characters in this dramatic tale.

“TREASURE ISLAND” BY Robert Louis Stevenson is a children’s classic and the source of much of what we think of today as “pirate culture.” Without “Treasure Island,” there would surely be no “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Directors Lennon Philo and Hayden Hull hope this production will provide an opportunity for younger students to experience and learn theatre arts, as these opportunities have been sparse for younger children since the pandemic. Both Lennon and Hayden grew up in the area and benefitted from youth theatre programs here. Both were active in Otter Valley’s Walking Stick Theatre Program and have continued their involvement in the theatre arts after graduation. Lennon was last seen locally in the Brandon Actors Troupe production of “Lucky Stiff,” playing Vinnie DiRuzzio, the murderer’s brother who “wouldn’t be coming home for dinner.” Among other things, he works in music talent management. After graduating from Otter Valley, Hayden Hull studied music at UVM and theatre arts at Castleton. He was the stage manager for “Lucky Stiff” and, among other things, does technical work at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.

Students wishing to audition for “Treasure Island” should sign up online by filling out the form at https://forms.gle/1r4prLk6AMHDL3kA6 . All auditions will be on January 26th: Grades K – 2 are from 1:00 – 2:00; Grades 3 & 4 are from 2:30 – 3:30; Grades 5 – 8 are from 4:00 – 5:00. Once you are registered, an email reminder will be sent to those registered a few days before the auditions outlining the process and times. Rehearsals will take place on Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons at the Brandon Town Hall lower level; the first rehearsal will be on February 2nd at 2:30. Additional information is available at the Brandon Actors Troupe Facebook page, and should there be additional questions or problems with audition sign-up please contact Lennon Philo at lennonphilovt@gmail.com.