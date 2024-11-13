Otter Valley puts up a fight, but loses in Championship game to powerhouse Woodstock

By GEORGE FJELD

ST. JOHNSBURY—The Otter Valley football team made an unanticipated trip to the Vermont Division 3 championship game but lost 65–14 to a fast and dominating Woodstock team that featured 13 seniors. Woodstock, 9–0 this year, lost in last year’s championship game, not scoring at all. This year they set the record for most points in a finals game.They scored on all 7 of their first-half possessions enroute to a 46–0 halftime lead. Unfortunately, Otter Valley did not match their speed and execution.

The game was played on a cold and clear Saturday afternoon on the beautiful artificial field in St. Johnsbury, the middle game of the 3 championships held there that day. The Otters struggled in the first half but got some offense going in the second half, however, each score was matched by a Woodstock touchdown. Zac Dragon passed to Dominyk Waite for OV’s first score and Issac Whitney pounded it in from the one yard line for the second touchdown. Dragon kicked both extra points.

Coach Hill said, “We got beat by an excellent Woodstock team, one of the best I have ever coached against in my 23 year career. I am very proud of our young team to compete for a state championship. The future is bright and I’m already looking forward to next season.” The Otters graduate 5 seniors this year.

2024 OV FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Image 1 of 8 Photos by George Fjeld