Pittsford’s Red Barn apartments get new owners and a new name

By STEVEN JUPITER

(L TO R) new owners JennRose and Josh Brittenham stand with departing owners Bob and Bonnie White in front of the 9-unit apartment complex that both Bob and Josh say they “fell in love with” at first sight. The Brittenhams live in Pittsford and plan to maintain the complex as part of the community.

PITTSFORD—To anyone just driving by, 2239 Route 7 in Pittsford looks like what it started out as: a giant dairy barn. However, the bank of mailboxes at the top of the driveway suggests that all is not what it seems.

Once owned by dairy farmer Royce Mandigo, who funded the ice rink at the Rutland Fairgrounds in the 1970s, the barn has been an apartment complex for the past several decades, having been converted to that purpose in the 1980s by Fred Harvey, who longtime Pittsford residents might recall was renowned for the exquisite dollhouses he sold in town.

In fall of 2000, however, Bob and Bonnie White of Rutland stumbled upon the place while they were out looking at available properties. The Whites already had some investment properties and were looking to add to their portfolio. But nothing he saw was “grabbing” him.

“Years ago, I learned not to let the other side know how much you love a property,” said Bob in the two-car garage he built on the site. “When I saw this place, I said ‘I’m in trouble.’” It was love at first sight. He knew he wanted it.

“It was so unique. You just don’t see this every day.”

Bob worked for 20 years for General Electric in Rutland, eventually becoming a budget analyst before moving on to the Heritage Family Credit Union. All during that time, he and Bonnie lived in one of the 9 units. The barn became more than a rental investment; it became home.

But maintaining such a large property (in addition to the 9 multi-bedroom units, there are 16 acres of land) is a taxing job. Bob and Bonnie had become snowbirds years ago, wintering in Lakeland, Florida, and have recently decided to move permanently to a community near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to be closer to family.

It’s now time to pass the torch to new owners.

A VINTAGE AERIAL shot of the apartment complex on Route 7 in Pittsford when it was still a dairy farm. The new owners will call it “Barnside Estates.”

Enter Josh and JennRose Brittenham, young newcomers to Pittsford who will close on the property this week. The Brittenhams moved to Vermont from Raleigh, North Carolina in 2021, seeking space and proximity to the mountains. And even though they already owned rental properties in NC, they weren’t sure they were ready to take on the additional responsibility of a new investment.

“We weren’t sure we were going to do rentals in Vermont,” said JennRose. “But Josh fell in love.” And it didn’t take much convincing to get JennRose on board, either. “I love adventure,” she laughed.

Josh said the couple have no plans at the moment to make any major alterations to the property.

“We’ll maintain what’s here for now,” he said. Except for the name of the complex, which they plan to change to Barnside Estates.

“We want to make sure we’re doing this right,” added JennRose. “We’re part of the community. We want to take care of people. Pittsford has been very welcoming.”

Though the Brittenhams will not live on site, they will not be absentee landlords. They have a house in town where they’re raising 4 children: Margo (6), Levi (4), and boy-girl fraternal twins Zachary and Owynn (2).

The Brittenhams also recognize that Vermont is experiencing a shortage of affordable housing. While rents have spiked throughout the state, the Brittenhams are committed to maintaining affordability within the realities of the current market.

Bob and Bonnie seem to have found the perfect successors in Josh and JennRose and can head off to enjoy retirement knowing that their beloved barn will be well cared for.

And if anyone is looking for an apartment in the area, there are vacancies. Just don’t be shocked when the locals still refer to Barnside Estates as the old Mandigo place.

And if anyone would like to keep in touch with Bob and Bonnie, they’d be happy to hear from you at 168 Woodlyn Avenue, Little River, SC 29566.