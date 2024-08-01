22 Park Eatery and Scoop Shop open to acclaim

By GEORGE FJELD

EATERY OWNER AND chef Kenneth Lee is a Brandon native who has worked in several high-end restaurants, most recently the Mountain Top Resort in Chittenden. He welcomed patrons to his new venture in Brandon this week.

BRANDON—Brandon’s newest addition to the culinary climate is here! Brandon Native Ken Lee and his wife, Heather, have opened their long-anticipated restaurant in the Annex next to the Brandon Inn. 22 Park Eatery and Scoop Shop is a take-out friendly place featuring classic familiar food with a few surprises. Lee describes the food as “comfort food meets culinary creativity.” He brings his broad culinary experience to Brandon after having cheffed and cooked in New York City and most recently at Mountain Top Inn in Chittenden for the past four years. With all that experience, Lee feels “professionally satisfied” and now aims to produce “food people like in a fun place to eat.”

After a soft opening last week, the clientele of old and new Vermonters has been building steadily. Heather Lee voiced that they would like to be a friendly and welcoming place for everyone in the community. She notes that in their first week they have seen infants and octogenarians. The Lees moved to Brandon last December and quickly realized how much Brandon has grown since Ken’s childhood. They looked into the space that previously housed Foley’s Taco and Bean and spent the spring refurbishing and planning. Originally anticipating a take-out restaurant, they quickly saw the need for a sit-down experience. The Lees decided on a hybrid model with counter service and both inside and outside seating. They have plans to adjust the menu seasonally and will remain open all year.

Ken Lee’s menu features many old favorites including mac and cheese, smash burgers, and grilled chicken sandwiches. New favorites include a Korean beef bowl as well as a tuna poke bowl. Salads featured are a summer salad with greens and strawberries and peanut noodle with curry coconut peanut sauce on napa cabbage. Vegan and gluten-free options are available, like the veggie burger which was mistakenly omitted from the printed menu.

(L TO R) Charlie Thurston, Wendy Fjeld, and Karl Fjeld enjoy the fare at the newly opened 22 Park Eatery and Scoop Shop in Brandon. The restaurant specializes in “food people like in a fun place to eat.”

For dessert, The Scoop Shop will serve Gifford’s Maine ice cream in a dish or a waffle cone. The ice cream menu also features sundaes and ice cream sandwiches with a fresh baked cookie, as well as a root beer float.

Presently, there are three craft beers on tap and canned beer and wine are available. Cocktails are planned in the near future. A variety of soft drinks are on the menu, including Mexican Coke which is made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Presently they are open Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday starting at noon ‘til 8 p.m., Monday from 5 to 8. Go on down and say hi and help Brandon welcome the Lees. You can also order online and pick it up! The website is 22park.com

Author’s note: it occurred to me that we have a new Lee family serving up food in our little town after Bo and Tiffany Li closed their Chinese restaurant.