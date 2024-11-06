Alicia Malay wins in Pittsford-Proctor

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—In Pittsford-Proctor (Rutland-8), Alicia Malay (R) has been elected to the seat being vacated by long-time Representative Butch Shaw. A self-described moderate Republican, Ms. Malay was endorsed by Mr. Shaw when he announced his impending retirement last spring. She did not face an opponent in her race, having secured both the Republican and Democratic nominations (by write-in) in the August primary. Malay is a resident of Pittsford and is currently the chair of the Pittsford Selectboard.

“Thank you so much to the voters of Pittsford and Proctor for putting your faith in me. I am honored to be entrusted with the role of State Representative and look forward to serving residents of both towns,” Ms. Malay wrote to The Reporter in an email. “I wish to be accessible to all, so please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or just to chat. Thank you! (802) 282-2691. Aliciam221b@gmail.com.”

Mr. Shaw remains officially the Representative for Rutland-8 until Ms. Malay is sworn in at the beginning of the next legislative session in January.