Brandon SB discusses liquor, policing, buyouts, and salt

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—The Brandon Selectboard convened for its regular meeting on Monday evening.

Liquor and policing

The Brandon Selectboard also acts as the Board of Liquor Control Commissioners, whose business is usually limited to the approval of liquor licenses and permits. Public comment is rare during these segments.

However, on Monday evening Board member Brian Coolidge asked about the town’s liability during events where liquor is sold on town property, such as Red Clover’s Beer Garden, which was held in Green Park on Saturday.

Brandon Town Manager Seth Hopkins responded that the town is always shielded by its liability insurance through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) and that town management meets with VLCT’s insurer annually to discuss the types of events that are likely to take place on town property in the coming year based on the current year’s usage.

The discussion led several attendees to ask about the town’s policies regarding the sale and consumption of alcohol on town property.

Mr. Hopkins explained that events on town property where alcohol is sold require a permit while events where people bring their own alcohol do not.

Another attendee then alleged that patrons at Saturday’s Beer Garden had left the park with alcohol that was meant to be consumed only within the park and that patrons at Red Clover across the street were leaving the brewery with alcohol that they carried into the park, both apparent violations of town policy. The attendee asked why there hadn’t been a police presence at the event, especially given the size of the crowd. Moreover, she stated that she rarely, if ever, saw Brandon police officers downtown and suggested that the Board direct the Brandon Police Department to spend more time on foot patrol.

Board Chair Doug Bailey replied that it was not the Selectboard’s place to dictate to the Police Department where it should be at any given time. Mr. Hopkins suggested that the attendee raise the issue directly with Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian.

The attendee replied that the Chief was not readily available and that she found visiting the Police Department itself to be unpleasant and unfruitful. She suggested that the town arrange a public forum with the Police Department as a way for citizens to express their concerns and also get to know the town’s officers.

Mr. Hopkins liked the idea and said that he would try to set up such a forum for some time in October.

Town Manager and Community Development reports

Both the Town Manager’s and Community Development reports are available in full in the Selectboard packets for 9/23/25 on the town website.

In addition to the report he submitted in advance, Mr. Hopkins noted that the town’s attorney was ready to release a letter regarding the town’s sale of properties for tax delinquency. The attorney had been working to ensure that the town’s procedure was compliant with new regulations regarding proper warning to homeowners.

Mr. Hopkins also noted that Vermont Roadways had begun work on the Pearl Street sidewalks. Board member Heather Nelson asked whether the company could visit the tennis courts at Estabrook Park to determine whether they could be resurfaced for less than had been quoted by other companies. Mr. Hopkins said he would ask them to take a look.

In response to a question from Mr. Bailey, Mr. Moore stated that the new water fountains should be installed in the Brandon Dog Park sometime this fall.

Demolition bids for FEMA buyout on Newton Road

The Board unanimously approved a bid by Jack Bowen Excavating of West Rutland for the demolition of a property on Newton Road that had recently been purchased by the town (with federal and state funds only) as part of FEMA’s buyout program for properties in flood-prone areas.

Bowen’s bid was the lowest of 7 received by the town and came in at $64,050. The highest bid was $228,200.

Board member Heather Nelson informed the meeting that the property in question had belonged to her father, Karl Fjeld, but that the buyout had been carried out by FEMA and did not involve any town funds. Brandon is acting solely as a passthrough for state and federal monies for the purchase and demolition of the structures on the lot.

Salt

The Board unanimously approved the purchase of 1,000 tons of salt at $87.25 per ton, for a total of $87,250, from Cargill. The salt will be used this winter to clear ice from roadways and sidewalks. The total amount of the purchase is $2,750 less than the $90,000 that had been budgeted for salt this year.

Public Comment

During the public-comment portion of the meeting, Mr. Bailey reminded attendees that the second budget workshop would be held on Monday, September 30 at 7 p.m. in the Selectboard meeting room at the Town Hall and would cover the Highway Department and Town Management. This meeting is open to the public and will be used to develop a broad idea of budgetary needs without fixing any specific dollar amounts.

An attendee who lives on Union Street asked the Board to speak with the Police Department about the speeding problem on the street. Board member Tim Guiles noted that speeding is a problem on Carver Street as well. Mr. Hopkins replied that he has asked the Police Department to do directed patrols on Union Street. Mr. Guiles suggested that residents who witness speeding vehicles provide as much information about the vehicles as possible to the police since most speeders are local and can probably be identified.

Warrants

The Board unanimously approved a warrant in the amount of $1,533,983.35 to cover the town’s obligations and expenses.