Special election coverage

Candidate Questionnaires

The Reporter sent questionnaires to local candidates for Vermont House of Representatives. We asked the candidates to explain their positions on a number of issues that are on the minds of local voters. We received responses from both Rep. Stephanie Jerome (Brandon-D) and her challenger, Todd Nielsen (R). Those responses are presented here. We sent questionnaires as well to Alicia Malay (R), who is running for the Pittsford-Proctor seat currently held by Rep. Butch Shaw (R), to Rep. Peter Conlon (D), who is running for re-election in Addison-2, which includes Goshen, Leicester, and Salisbury, and to James Casey, who is running for the seat in Addison-Rutland, which includes Sudbury and Whiting. Ms. Malay, Mr. Conlon, and Mr. Casey did not return the questionnaire by our printing deadline and did not respond to our e-mails.

Candidate: Todd Nielsen (R)

Q: Why are you running to represent Brandon in the Vermont House of Representatives?

A: Conversations with neighbors about rising costs and property taxes overwhelmed me. I decided to step up to try to help my community lower our cost of living.

Q: How would you describe your political beliefs?

A: I am fiscally responsible and socially accepting of others’ beliefs and values.

Q: Please describe your plans to address the following issues:

1. Vermont’s high taxes

A: I hope to go to Montpelier to be Brandon’s voice and to vote No on new and increased taxes.

2. Vermont’s high energy costs

A: I will vote No on any legislation that would increase the cost of fellow Vermonter’s heat and energy bills.

3. Crime in Vermont

A: I will work hard to support our local law enforcement to get the training and equipment they need to keep our community safe.

4. Climate change in Vermont

A: There has to be balance between affordability and protecting our environment. It is critical that Vermonters can afford to eat, heat, and sleep. I recently learned that Vermonters voluntarily decreased their usage of heating oil from an average of 1,700 gallons of oil in the 1980s to an average of 700 gallons now without mandates. This shows that Vermonters don’t have to be forced to do the right thing.

5. The quality of public education

A: Brandon folks are very concerned about Vermont’s high education cost per pupil and education quality. I will work with others to support our teachers and students at an affordable cost.

6. Equity and diversity in Vermont

A: I am running to help to create a safe, affordable and welcoming place for all people in Vermont.

7. Employment opportunities in Vermont

A: Business owners have told me they are “fed up” with the ever-increasing costs and challenges of doing business in the State of Vermont. Individuals are looking for the jobs that give them stability to thrive and prosper. I will vote No to any increased administrative or tax burdens for Vermont businesses. I will work hard to try to decrease those costs and tax burdens, and to make Vermont more attractive to businesses.

Q: If Democrats retain their majority in the Statehouse, and if you are elected, how do you propose to implement change as the minority party?

A: I will be a nonstop voice to remind the majority in the Statehouse that the people in my home town are suffering an affordability crisis.

Candidate: Stephanie Zak Jerome (D)

Q: Why are you running for re-election as Brandon’s representative in the Vermont House of Representatives?

A: I am seeking re-election because I love our town, and I want to see it continue to grow and succeed. I believe that every Vermonter should have the opportunity to receive affordable healthcare, get a great education, find housing, and retire with security. I care deeply that we need to create a rural Vermont that works for all of us, not just a select few. I will use my legislative and business experience to focus on issues that impact all of us, including:

• Fiscally responsible state budget

• Excellent schools and expanded workforce training

• Affordable health care

• Businesses and economic growth

• Increased housing opportunities

• Livable, equitable wages

• Stewardship of the environment

• Consumer protection

I am proud of the work that I have done to support women and families with increased childcare opportunities, to provide more workforce training in career and technical education, to offer healthcare and teacher training, grant loan forgiveness for in demand careers, and to permanently enshrine reproductive rights in our constitution.

Examples of what I have done to help Brandon:

Helped to secure $114,000 to expand the Technical Education welding program for grades 7 – 9

Worked to secure over $1Million in grant funding for the Brandon Free Public Library renovation

Passed legislation to merge Brandon Fire District 1 and 2

Passed legislation to make water and wastewater workers essential employees

Provided ongoing connections to grant and statewide funding opportunities for Town of Brandon and Brandon Recreation Department

Assisted constituents with unemployment insurance, DCF, historical markers, business startup, taxation issues, professional certification, housing, elder services and more.

Q: How would you describe your political beliefs?

A: I am a moderate Democrat and I believe in working across party lines to get the job done! I am vice-chair of the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, which has four parties (Republican (chair), Democrat, Progressive and Libertarian) participating. I am proud that we passed nearly 100% of our bills unanimously. In addition, I meet weekly with all members of the Rutland County Delegation to discuss issues that are important to our region, not our parties. As a native Vermonter, I have a clear understanding of our culture, our residents, and the issues that are important to us.

Q: Please describe your plans to address the following issues:

1. Vermont’s high taxes

A: I am also upset about the increases in education funding and property taxes – my husband and I own our home and a commercial property in Brandon. When the taxes increased this year, many events came together to create a “perfect storm” – there were increased costs in health insurance premiums (16%), too few students, too many buildings, too many school districts, loss of federal COVID education funds, pupil weighting, and inflation. Statewide, all school budgets increased. Our Agency of Education has been decimated and needs to be made stronger. There has been a lack of leadership by the Governor, Agency of Education and Tax Department in finding a solution to these programs. Work on reducing the tax burden dominated the work of the House and Senate tax committees this session, and the focus must continue throughout the next legislative session.

2. Vermont’s high energy costs

A: Vermonters deserve access to reliable and affordable methods to heat their homes, but the cost of fossil fuel can be volatile due to prices set by companies outside of Vermont. The Affordable Heat Act (2023) addressed how Vermonters heat their homes. It is explicitly designed to help Vermonters save money on fuel bills by switching to clean energy heat. Vermonters who can afford to do so have already lowered their fuel bills by weatherizing, installing heat pumps or advanced wood heating systems, or switching to solar-powered water heaters. Vermonters unable to afford these changes are being left behind as our economy shifts to clean heat.

There has been much disinformation about the Affordable Heat Act. It does not raise the price of fuel or put in place a carbon tax. Nor does the bill require Vermonters to replace their fuel systems or install heat pumps. The bill commissioned a study to determine how to ensure Vermonters can access more stable, affordable sources of heat. A detailed proposal will come back to the legislature to consider or reject in 2025. Please read the text of the bill to get a comprehensive understanding of the goals: https://legislature.vermont.gov/Documents/2024/Docs/ACTS/ACT018/ACT018%20As%20Enacted.pdf

I will continue to advocate for programs that lower the costs of heating our homes and businesses. As we move toward a renewable energy economy, we must ensure that the needs of low-income, rural, and marginalized Vermonters are front and center.

3. Crime in Vermont

A: Public safety is a concern statewide and is a local issue. I am proud of the work the legislature did this session to correct the backlog of court cases, to help in domestic and sexual violence situations, to register ghost guns, and to improve public safety. (see The Reporter 9/11/24 p. 7 for a detailed article). I am in contact with our Brandon Police Chief when there is public safety legislation that may affect our town, I am also lucky to be able to know the leadership at the VT Police Academy and can reach out to them to discuss pending public safety legislation. A well funded, well trained local police force, with clear communication and public outreach serves Brandon well.

4. Climate change in Vermont

A: Vermont has experienced extreme weather conditions and floods over the past several years. The reality of climate change is here and most people accept that we need to act. I will support legislation that promotes climate policies that build resilience, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and save money. We have made great strides in weatherizing homes and incentivizing energy efficiency. It is important that we continue our work in protecting our environment: promoting clean air, water, and healthy working lands and forests. As Vermonters we value our outdoor and natural environment for hunting, recreation, and our way of life.

5. Equity and diversity in Vermont

A: Since my first year in the legislature in 2019, I have worked on making our legislation more inclusive by acknowledging barriers which include race, gender, language, economic disparities, disability, and age. The problems of access became even more obvious during the pandemic. The Office of Racial Equity’s responsibility is to make sure that equity and diversity is addressed in all legislation. My goal is to make Brandon and all rural Vermont towns welcoming and inclusive – growing our community, our schools and our workforce is an important piece of our economic future

6. The quality of public education in Vermont

A: Education is locally controlled in Vermont. In order for our town to continue to grow and be successful, our local schools must be excellent. We want more families to move to Brandon and their children to attend our schools. This is a difficult time for local education, but our schools and school boards have done an amazing job in a stressful environment. As a community we need to be supportive of our students, teachers and administrators.

Vermont has a very complicated education funding system, and we need to be willing to overhaul it and to make tough decisions. H.887 sets up a public-education commission that will bring an action plan to the legislature on short-term cost containment and long-term financial transformation. Districts will have to make hard choices, and voters will have to agree, by considering things like consolidating, closing small schools, increasing class size, reducing staffing, and renovating aging school buildings. The Commission is designed to run for 18 months with the overall mission of providing the General Assembly with recommendations for a sustainable high-quality, affordable public education system. I welcome your input and ideas – please send them to me and I will provide them directly to the Commission.

7. Employment opportunities in Vermont

A: I have a solid understanding of the employment opportunities in Vermont. As a small business owner in Brandon, with over 25 years’ experience, I know first-hand the challenges and opportunities of running a business in Vermont. In my role as Vice-Chair of the House Economic Development Committee, I focus on workforce development issues every day. Over the past six years, we have created programs to incentivize careers in the trades, nursing, healthcare, and education. I also serve on the Vermont Economic Progress Council – which has a focus on growing businesses that promise job growth throughout the state. Locally, I serve on the Brandon Revolving Loan Committee.

Locally, it is important that we grow the workforce, help businesses, and generate a vibrant local economy.I am proud of the work that I have done to expand opportunities for training and career and technical education statewide. I have worked closely with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Small Business Development Center VT, Center for Women and Enterprise, Vermont Professionals of Color Network, CEDRR, Stafford Technical Center, OVUHS, Adult Learning, HireAbility, and CAP Agencies to assist businesses, provide business connections, workforce training and employment opportunities. For example, I helped to create legislation to fund forgivable loans and grants to health care, education and trades, and incentivising Vermont college graduates to stay in Vermont. Locally, I have worked closely with the Otter Valley MS and HS to expand welding programs for them to receive a $114,000 grant to expand the welding program.

Q: If Democrats lose their supermajority, how do you think your party should work with the Governor, if Phil Scott is re-elected?

A: Regardless of who has the supermajority, it is the role of the governor to work closely with the legislature. Over the past few years, the Scott administration has not been working with the legislative committees and has been governing by veto. This is frustrating. I want to work with the Governor, his agency Secretaries, and his staff to create meaningful legislation for all Vermonters. The goal should be to make a Vermont that works for all of us. At the end of the day, no one cares who created the policy, just that it helps Vermonters.