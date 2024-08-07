Punkstock gave us the Year of the Creature!

By GEORGE FJELD

BRANDON’S LENNON PHILO, one of the organizers of the Punkstock music fest, which romped and stomped at Estabrook Park on Saturday, August 3. Philo is already planning next year’s event!

BRANDON—Last Saturday, Estabrook Park was host to Punkstock 2024, a celebration of all things punk, especially music. The brainchild of Lennon Philo and sponsored by Pine Grove Organics, the one-day festival was nonstop music from 12:30 to 10 pm. Eight bands played to the great delight of the enthusiastic crowd. A wide variety of vendors braved the high temperatures and high humidity to sell wares and food as well as share the cutting-edge musical vibe. Unfortunately, no creatures were visualized. Philo said, “I don’t know that we hit 300 attendees but I think it was a very successful event!” When asked about returning next year, he stated, “We’ve got the date booked, we’ve got the headlining bands booked, and the NPO is being formed!”

Philo’s attention to detail at the first Punkstock was impressive. The event was free and provided free water for hydration and a cooling mist tent next to the performance tent. Mike Mitrano handled the audio duties running the big board to dial in the sound. Parking was easy and well supervised. Staff were easily spotted in their logoed shirts.

Brandon’s OOTSE was there, sharing their artsy focus and delicious teas. OOTSE, for the uninitiated, is short for The Order of The Spectral Ermine, named for a winter visitor to The Ruth Stone House in Goshen. It is a loose collective of local artisans and art appreciators whose focus is to “throw fun/spooky/seasonal parties around memes of Art, Cutture, and mischief—and who are definitely, assuredly, 100% NOT A CULT!”

Tor Keyes was displaying their wares in the Dragon Tower Arts & Armory booth. The handmade art and jewelry featuring aluminum and steel chainmail was very impressive.The band, Kennedy Park had a boothright next to the The Turning Point center from Rutland. All in all, a great first time event!



