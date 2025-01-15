Pittsford TM David Atherton to leave position 

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—Pittsford’s Town Manager David Atherton tendered his resignation to the Pittsford Selectboard last week, effective Friday, February 7.

Mr. Atherton has been Pittsford’s Town Manager since spring of 2023. He came to Pittsford after a long tenure as Brandon’s Town Manager, during which he oversaw the massive Segment 6 construction project that revamped Brandon’s downtown.

In a text exchange with The Reporter, Mr. Atherton stated that his departure from Pittsford was not due to any negativity.

“Nothing bad happened,” he wrote. “A couple opportunities have come my way that I didn’t want to pass up.”

Pittsford Selectboard Chair Alicia Malay, who has just begun her first term as Pittsford’s State Rep in Montpelier, did not respond to this paper’s requests for comment before press time.

Pittsford Selectboard Vice-Chair David Mills, reached via text, said that he had “no comment at this time.”