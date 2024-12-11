Brandon Festival Singers ring in the holiday season with 42nd annual concert

By STEVEN JUPITER

GENE CHILDERS CONDUCTS the Brandon Festival Singers in their 42nd annual holiday concert at the Brandon Congregational Church on Sunday. The singers sounded sounded terrific as they performed an eclectic mix of familiar classics and lesser-known gems picked by Mr. Childers.

BRANDON—The Brandon Festival Singers performed their 42nd annual holiday concert to a packed house at the Brandon Congregational Church on Sunday, December 8. The concert has become a beloved holiday tradition for many in the area.

The concert series has been led for its duration by Gene Childers, with his wife, Jean, on piano. Mr. Childers chooses the pieces thoughtfully, varying his selections so that no concert is the same as any previous. He includes classics in both familiar and unconventional arrangements, modern pieces, songs from international traditions, and even his own compositions. It always makes for a lovely and unpredictable program.

This year’s chorus was composed of sopranos Anna de Boer, Jean Butler, Hilary Collier, Teena Foster, and Barbara White; altos Cristy Harding, Ellen Knapp, Sue Wetmore, Kristen Varian, and Terry Zimmer; tenors Jessica Doos, Sue Gage, Phyllis Torrey, Mary Lou Webster, and Trace Worobe; and basses Bernie Carr, Bill Moore, Rick Oberkirch, David Roberts, Frank Spezzano, and Norman Welch.

This year’s program included solos from tenor Joshua Collier, flautist Julia Murach, and harpist Margie Bekoff. All performed with a grace and subtlety befitting the music.

Brandon Festival Singers Image 1 of 9 REV. SARA ROSSIGG of the Brandon Congregational Church stands welcomes the audience to the concert.

Ms. Childers accompanied on piano with versatility and great sensitivity to the music. Her rendition of Silent Night gave the classic a slightly jazzy feel reminiscent of the 1940s. Hillary Knapp acted as page turner and made sure Ms. Childers was always where she needed to be in the music.

The singers worried about their performances up to the day of, but the ensemble sounded terrific, with a sweet tone and angelic harmonies.

And, of course, Mr. Childers kept the entire program on track, conducting with confidence and clear love for the music.

“It’s a joy and a pleasure to sing for all of you,” he said at the end of the program. “We hope this is a good part of your holiday season.”

Indeed, it is.