OV’s Lucas Politano signs deal to play Div I golf for Rutgers U.

By STEVEN JUPITER

LUCAS POLITANO, CENTER, signed a letter of intent to play golf for Rutgers Univ. last Wednesday at the Otter Valley library. With him are (l to r) his sister, mother, father, and grandmother.

BRANDON—The Politano family of Brandon extended its golf dynasty even further last Wednedsay when OV senior Lucas Politano signed a letter of intent to play golf for Division I Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The agreement caps a golden season for Lucas, who was the 2024 Vermont Div. III boys golf champion and was just named one of the Rutland Herald’s 2024 Golfers of the Year.

Lucas signed the document in the library at Otter Valley, surrounded by his parents, sister, and grandmother. His coach, Greg Hughes, and teammates were also in attendance.

Lucas had also considered the University of Virginia and North Carolina State University, but something about Rutgers grabbed him from the get-go.

HEAD GOLF COACH, Greg Hughes, with Lucas Politano. Hughes helped guide Politano to an amazing senior year season.

“When I stepped on campus, I felt it was the right place for me,” said Lucas after the ceremony. “I just got the feeling it was home. I had a great relationship with the coaches and the team. They really showed loyalty to me. It was my Plan A from the start.”

His parents, Paul and Erika, expressed their gratitude to Otter Valley for all of the opportunities Lucas was afforded.

“Golf teaches life lessons,” said Erika Politano. “Lucas handles himself with maturity on the course. He’s got really good mental toughness. I think he’ll go a long way.”

“This is a beginning, not just an end,” said Paul.

Paul is the head golf pro at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury. Lucas’ sister, Mia, plays golf for Div. III Middlebury College and wished her brother the best of luck at Div. I Rutgers.

“From the age of two Lucas was hitting balls in the backyard,” said Paul after the ceremony. “Golf has always been his favorite sport. He’s really been driving the bus on this. He wants to play against the best. He wants to win a Big 10 championship.”

“I’m hoping to make the Rutgers travel team as a freshman,” said Lucas. Not all team members get to travel to tournaments. “After college, I’m going to go pro or work in the golf industry.”

Whatever path lies ahead for Lucas Politano, it’s sure to include golf. Congrats, Lucas! You’ve made Otter Valley proud!