Sara’s Stories sponsors Pittsford Chili Cook-off for literacy

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—Fall means cider, pumpkins, and chili! At least in Pittsford, where the Sara’s Stories children’s literacy project is set to sponsor its 8th annual Chili Cook-off on Saturday, October 19th at Pittsford Rec to raise funds for its book distribution program.

The program is affiliated with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL), which distributes books to kids up to 5 years old in order to foster a love for reading at an early age. Sara’s Stories runs its program in Pittsford, Florence, Proctor, West Rutland, Clarendon, Shrewsbury, Castleton, and Poultney. Other sponsors unaffiliated with Sara’s Stories cover Rutland City and Brandon for DPIL.

“We’re hoping to eventually cover the rest of Rutland County,” said Meghan Fox, one of the co-founders of Sara’s Stories, which was named for Sara Gallipo, who passed away nine years ago and whose daughters Jenelle Daly and Kayla Desabrais co-founded the project with Fox.

Last year, the project raised $8,500 from the cook-off, which allowed Sara’s Stories to distribute over 3,000 books to over 250 kids.

“This is our big fundraiser,” said Fox. “It sets our budget for the year.”

Sara’s Stories also brings books to other events in each of the towns it serves, distributing roughly 150 books at each venue.

“Gardner’s Trading Post in Rutland donated funds for us to buy a bookmobile,” said Fox, who runs Pittsford Auto Center with her husband, Gordon. “We’re in the process of fixing it up and should have it ready to go by spring of 2025.”

BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED AWARDS waiting to be presented to the winners of the 8th annual Pittsford Chili Cook-off, sponsored by Sara’s Stories. Revenue from the event will go toward pro- viding free books to local children under age 5, as part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. The event will be held at Pittsford Rec on Saturday, October 19 from 11 to 2.

There are currently 16 contestants officially signed up for the cook-off, though Fox said another handful will likely show up on the day of. Prizes are given for the top three chilis and for the spiciest, all as chosen by attendees. First prize is $250, second is $150, third is $75, and spiciest is $25.

If last year’s cook-off is any guide, expect some tasty chili and some spice!

There will also be a cornhole tournament, with the winning team receiving $100 and baseball caps.

Music will be provided by Logan Riesterer of Brandon and the Liambru Ale Company of Proctor will be on hand with their beloved local brews. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum of Rutland will entertain children with fun activities throughout the event.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. at the Pittsford Rec Area. Winners are announced at 2.

So, come sample some amazing chili and support children’s literacy!