Obituary: Jennifer Leigh Stanley, 46, Goshen

Jennifer Leigh Stanley, age 46, passed peacefully with her husband, Brent, by her side on September 2, 2024, at her home in Goshen, following a courageous battle with cancer.

JENNIFER STANLEY

Jen was born in Rutland on July 28, 1978. She was the daughter of Gary and Helen (LaPorte) Stanley. She grew up in Brandon, where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1996. While at OV she was involved in theater arts, plays and dance. She earned her degree from CCV. A free and adventurous spirit, Jen began seeing the world with trips to Europe, where she worked picking grapes in France and traveling all around various European countries. She loved San Francisco and loved living abroad. She loved to read, play piano, enjoyed dancing, and very much loved Silver Lake and the forest.

Jen is survived by her husband and care provider, Brent Klecka of Goshen; her father, Gary (Andi) Stanley and mother, Helen (Tom) Williams of Brandon; 2 brothers, Todd (Brandy) Stanley of Pittsford and Tim Stanley of Boulder, CO; and her step-sister, Danielle Spaulding of South Burlington. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Good Help (St. Mary’s) Catholic Church, in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor will be the celebrant.

Following the mass the family will receive friends at Brandon American Legion Post, for a time of remembrance. Friends may pay their respects to the family at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, on Wednesday, September 4, from 5 to 8 PM. Please NO FLOWERS. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to www.friendsforadog.org (an Arts Foundation). Arrangements by Miller & Ketcham of Brandon.