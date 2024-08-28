Brandon SB discusses budget and dog park

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—The Brandon SB convened for its regular meeting on Monday evening.

Budget Committee appointments

The sole item of new business on the agenda was the appointment of 5 civilians to the Budget Committee for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26), which plays an advisory role for the Selectboard during the budget process. The treatment of the committee by the Selectboard was a point of conflict in last year’s budget season, when several members of the committee felt that the committee’s concerns and recommendations were ignored by the Selectboard. Only the Selectboard determines what is or is not included in the final budget proposal that appears on the ballot at Town Meeting.

The 5 civilian members of the Budget Committee, as appointed by the Selectboard on Monday:

Jan Coolidge Gabe McGuigan Karen Rhodes Barry Varian Patricia Welch

These five will serve on the committee until the adoption of a budget for FY26 is complete. Ms. Coolidge, Mr. Varian, and Ms. Welch were members of last year’s advisory committee as well.

Board Chair Doug Bailey stated that the process was beginning several months earlier this year to provide more time for discussion, with the first meeting of the Budget Committee scheduled for Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall. Last year, the first meeting of the Budget Committee did not occur until November.

Mr. Bailey also stated that the first two meetings would be dedicated to big-picture, conceptual discussions of the budget without specific dollar amounts attached, in order to determine what the budget’s priorities should be. Later meetings would determine what the town could actually afford to do. These meeting are open to the public. Mr. Bailey and board member Heather Nelson encouraged non-committee members to attend and be involved in the process from the start, when their input would be easier to incorporate.

At a meeting of last year’s advisory committee that was held on Thursday, August 22 with Brandon Town Manager Seth Hopkins, several members voiced their concern that the process be handled differently this year, with the role of the advisory members defined more clearly in order to avoid the conflicts that plagued last year’s efforts.

Dog Park fountains and land purchase

Continuing a discussion from the previous Selectboard meeting, Deputy Town Manager Bill Moore noted that $3,492 had been raised from private donations for the water fountain planned for the dog park on Seminary Hill, with more donations expected. As of Tuesday morning, Mr. Moore reported that the entire cost of the water fountain was covered by donations. The cost of pipe and concrete for the installation would run about $400 and the whole process would take about a day for Brandon’s Buildings & Ground crew to complete. The fountain will use an existing water connection in the park.

Board member Brian Coolidge, who had questioned Mr. Moore about the installation costs at the previous meeting, asked about liability insurance for the portion of the dog park not owned by the town. Mr. Moore replied that the town’s own liability insurance would cover the entirety of the dog park, especially since anyone suing over an injury at the park would likely go after the party with the deepest pockets.

However, the board agreed in executive session to pursue a sales offer made by Frank “Chip” Briscoe, the owner of the southernmost portion of the dog park. Mr. Briscoe had offered the 3/4-acre parcel to the town for $25,000. The board voted to seek a Vermont “Building Communities” grant for $12,500 for the purchase, with the remainder coming from town funds. According to Town Manager Seth Hopkins, the source of the town funds would be the Town Farm Fund, which the town has held since the sale of the Town Farm in 1947 and which currently holds approximately $18,000. Mr. Hopkins also stated that private donations for the purchase would be solicited.

The deadline for the Building Communities grant is September 10, with recipients notified in November. If the town is not successful with this grant, it will look for other grant sources, according to Mr. Hopkins.

Public Comment

During the portion of the meeting devoted to public comment, Brandon’s State Representative Stephanie Jerome let the community know that she is continuing to work even when the legislature is not in session. She noted that she was currently trying to bring improved cell-phone service to Forest Dale, an area of Brandon with notoriously spotty coverage. She also encouraged anyone with concerns or questions to reach out to her by phone or email.

A resident of Brandon who was born in Germany praised those who participate in town democracy by attending meetings and speaking up. She recounted her mother’s horror at the treatment of Jews by the Nazis and her father’s fear that speaking up would make them victims as well. “It’s your birthright to speak out and be heard,” she said to applause from the room.

A longtime resident praised the board for the work it does. She also praised Mr. Hopkins and Mr. Moore for being professional and easy to work with. She said, “this town just gets better and better.”

Warrant

The board unanimously approved a warrant in the amount of $69,906.05 to cover its expenses and obligations.