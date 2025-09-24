Brandon’s Zach Hoffman is the “PhotoMan” of Middlebury

By GEORGE FJELD

ZACH HOFFMAN WITH his collection of vintage camera equipment in the gallery.

MIDDLEBURY—Brandon resident Zach Hoffman has assumed ownership of PhotoPlace in Middlebury, a gallery of juried photographs from around the world. The current showing is called Coastal Landscape and was judged by two photographers from Maine. The images vary from aerial views of a river delta to dramatic sunsets, and a startling image of a desiccated pelican on dramatic rocks. These are photos that demand attention and reward viewing. Trees and Seasons (October) is showing next, with Monochrome (November) followed by Frozen (December).

PhotoPlace in Middlebury.

In a distinct break from the usual gallery framework based on commission sales of art, PhotoPlace charges a fee to submit five photographs to be judged by a professional juror. Typically, four artists are chosen and each supplies up to 10 images. The chosen photographs are displayed in person at the gallery in Middlebury and online at photoplacegallery.com. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and hosts an opening reception on the first Friday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. When you visit, please give Pika, the gallery dog, a kind pat. Prints are available for order, and small-format books are available in both hardcover and softcover formats.

A relatively new Brandonite, Hoffman is one of many young people moving to Brandon to experience our great quality of life. A highly trained artist with a Master’s of Fine Arts degree from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he recently opened at the new Aleshire Gallery located in the Granary on Union Street in Brandon. Hoffman taught photography at Montana State University and ran a community darkroom in Bozeman, Montana. Zach moved here with his wife, Emily Hoffman, and they are expecting their first child this fall.