Brandon SB discusses tennis, skateboards, and asphalt

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—The Brandon Selectboard convened on Monday evening for its regular meeting.

With a minimal agenda, the Board was able to complete its business fairly quickly.

After approving agendas, minutes, special-event liquor licenses, a warrant in the amount of $1,481,519, and a purchase order for winter sand in the amount of $19,374.65, the Board invited town management to present its reports.

Town manager’s report

Town Manager Seth Hopkins presented his report, the full text of which is reprinted in this issue.

Mr. Hopkins added some updates to his submitted report:

Wilk Paving was in town to grind down the pavement at the intersection of Town Farm Road and Newton Road in preparation for the paving project on Town Farm for which the Selectboard approved use of 1% local options tax funds. No property tax revenue will be spent on this paving. Town Farm Road will not be closed during the project, but Mr. Hopkins urged drivers to obey the flaggers posted on the road.

The oil tank was removed from the basement of Town Hall. The heating system for the building had been converted to propane and the tank was no longer needed. The oil in the tank was pumped out and its value will be credited to the town.

Tim Kingston has stepped down as Brandon’s Animal Control Officer. The town will conduct an internal search for a replacement before opening the search to external candidates.

An attendee asked Mr. Hopkins to explain how the town recoups its costs to hold tax sales on properties in arrears. The question was prompted by the removal of some properties from the list of potential tax sales because the arrears were less than $1,500. Mr. Hopkins explained that the town was simply complying with new state law that required arrears in excess of $1,500 for tax sale. Mr. Hopkins also said that there were currently only 20 properties threatened with tax sale, down from 70 properties at the beginning of the process. Hopkins attributed the drop to the owners having received letters from the town’s attorney and subsequently entering into payment plans with the town.

Community Development report

Deputy Town Manager Bill Moore delivered his Community Development report to the Board, the full text of which is reprinted in this issue.

Mr. Moore mentioned in his report that the town has implemented a fee for indoor pickleball, which has been held in the gymnasium at Otter Valley’s North Campus building. The new fee is $50 for residents for 6 months and $65 for non-residents. He stated that the money will be used for “future costs and projects” related to pickleball.

An attendee questioned whether it was appropriate to charge players for unspecified “future” costs. Mr. Moore replied that the fees are in line with what other towns’ Rec departments charge and will be used to replace nets and to cover any potential expenses that Otter Valley passes to the Rec department for the wear and tear on their facility.

Tennis Courts at Estabrook Park

In keeping with the discussion of pickleball, the Board unanimously approved a bid from VT Roadworks to resurface the tennis courts at Estabrook Park with asphalt to create a multi-use surface that could function as a tennis court, a pickleball court, or even a skateboard area.

The bid was for $46,800, which will be covered by $30,000 in allocated ARPA funds, $5,000 in private donations, and up to $15,000 from the 1% local options tax fund. The 1% expenditure is expected to be reimbursed from a fund left to the town for the maintenance of Estabrook Park by Penny Estabrook Mirchandi, who left money for the park in her will.

An attendee questioned whether asphalt was an appropriate surface for a court that will be used for tennis, stating that many players would not want to play on it. Mr. Moore reiterated that the court is intended to be used for multiple purposes, not just for tennis, and that this was a relatively low-cost way to provide a usable surface for a wide range of activities.

Board Chair Doug Bailey emphasized that the project will not use property-tax revenue.