Maple Pie contest at the Baird Farm in North Chittenden was sweet (and savory) and delicious

By GEORGE FJELD

THE JUDGES AND the winners of the 4th annual Great North American Maple Pie Contest at Baird Farm in N. Chittenden. Savory or sweet, the contest brought out skilled bakers who delighted with their creative uses of maple syrup. Photos by George Fjeld

NORTH CHITTENDEN—Bob and Bonnie Baird hosted the 4th Annual Great North American Maple Pie Contest at their farm in North Chittenden last Saturday. Thirty-one pies were entered into the competition, with 14 in the savory category and 17 on the sweet side. A crowd of about 100 onlookers watched jealously as the five judges tasted each and every pie, recording their observations and scoring the pies on a secret ballot. All the pies were accompanied by a statement regarding the pie’s origin and character, as well as other interesting bits of information about the ingredients and/or the baker.

PIE ON THE way!

While Jenna Baird cut and served pie to the judges, Baird Farm’s Jacob Powsner emceed the event and entertained the crowd in his humorous and loquacious style. Besides reading the bakers’ descriptions of their pies, he told stories and solicited input, mostly from Bob Baird, one of the judges and a man with a very dry wit. Asked whether he had ever baked a pie, Bob responded, “Only one, but I’ve eaten hundreds!”

Savory pies included a variety of ingredients, such as cheese, vegetables, bacon and even brisket. The sweet pies had cream, chocolate, nuts and fruits. All of them sounded delicious. For onlookers with a hankering for pie, The Pies the Limit Bakery provided maple pecan, maple coconut oatmeal and maple apple pies by the slice. Powsner volunteered for a turn in the pie-in-the-face booth about halfway through the event.

ALL THE PIES!

Winners in the Savory competition were 1st: Katie Stiles with Winter’s Here; 2nd: Shona and Allison with Maple Amore Pomadore; and 3rd: Deanna Briggs with caramelized onion & blue cheese galette. In the sweet category, 1st place went to Blair Hegerty with Mud Season; 2nd: Laura King with Maple Hoosier Pie Fusion; and 3rd: Bobbe Denny with Black Bottom Maple Pie. Look for the recipes soon at vermontmaple.org/recipes.

Local author Catherine Bruns read from her newest book, “In the Blink of a Pie,” while the ballots were tabulated. This is her third mystery set on a maple farm, and this one features a pie contest! I wonder where she came up with that idea!

THE JUDGES’ CONFERENCE to decide the winners.

SAVORY PIE WINNER Katie Stiles with head judge Ethan Nelson and master of ceremonies Jacob Powsner.