Brandon SB discusses budget committee, ordinances, and bridge design

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—The Brandon Selectboard convened for its regular meeting on Monday evening.

Town Manager report

Town Manager Seth Hopkins delivered his report to the Board. The full text of the report is reprinted in this issue.

Mr. Hopkins highlighted a few items for the Board’s attention:

The steeple jacks working on the steeple of the Congregational Church discovered that the hands and numerals on the town-owned clock were made of plywood and gold leaf. The steeple jacks recommended replacing the wood, which has deteriorated with exposure to the elements. The recommendation is to fabricate replacements out of metal. Board Chair Doug Bailey said that his wife might be willing to donate gold leaf that she discovered in her late mother’s art studio to keep costs down.

Brandon PD Chief David Kachajian has found a firearms dealer willing to accept the department’s Sig Sauer P320 pistols in trade for new weapons. Mr. Hopkins explained that the department, like many others, had discovered “safety concerns” with the P320s. The trade-in would be the “smoothest and most cost-effective” means of replacing the guns.

Mr. Hopkins noted that a door-to-door salesman had visited Brandon to sell educational materials. Town ordinances permit such vendors and so the town was unable to prevent the salesman from knocking on doors. Board Vice-chair Cecil Reniche-Smith also noted that posting “no solicitation” signage on one’s house did not have any legal effect and the salesman could still knock on the door.

Community Development report

Deputy Town Manager Bill Moore delivered his report to the Board, the full text of which is reprinted in this issue.

Mr. Moore offered special thanks to the teenage volunteers from Youthworks, who had spent three weeks working on public projects around town.

An attendee praised the work the town management does on small projects around town that make Brandon a nice place to live.

Green Fleet update

Former Selectboard member Tim Guiles delivered a yearly update on the town’s “Green Fleet” policy, which the town adopted to “help the town meet its energy goals while reducing short/long-term costs of purchasing, maintaining, and operating town vehicles” and reducing the town’s carbon emissions.

The full text of Mr. Guiles’ report is in the Selectboard packet for 8/11/25 on the town website.

Mr. Guiles noted happily that Brandon is on track to meet Vermont’s target of 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. The town has nearly met the state’s target of 26% reduction by 2025.

The report tracks the town’s usage of propane, gas, #2 heating oil, and diesel over the previous year. Mr. Guiles noted that propane usage is up because of the conversion of the Town Hall boiler to propane, leading to a reduction in heating oil. The town’s consumption of gas is down, in large part because of fewer police officers on the road.

Mr. Guiles also noted that additional energy reductions could be made by improving energy efficiency at the town garage, which he said was a “sieve” when it came to retaining heat. He said a new garage would save a great deal of energy. A new town garage has been a long-term goal of the Board.

He also suggested that the town continue to replace its heavy equipment and vehicles with electric models whenever possible, pointing out that the technology has become increasingly economical in addition to environmentally beneficial.

North Street Bridge

The Board voted unanimously to accept the results of an analysis conducted by local engineering firm DuBois & King regarding the replacement of the North Street Bridge, which crosses the Neshobe River on North Street in Forest Dale, near the post office.

The analysis offered three alternatives for the Board’s consideration:

a 31-foot span bridge for approx. $1.8 million

a 36-foot Conspan bridge for approx. $1.7 million

a 34-foot aluminum box bridge for approx. $1.5 million

The Board preferred the aluminum box option for its combination of practicality and cost. With the proposals, the town can now seek grants to cover the cost of construction. The Board did not vote to pursue any particular option at this time.

Historic Preservation Commission term limits

The Board voted unanimously to set fixed terms for members of the Brandon Historic Preservation Commission, which has had indefinite terms up to now.

The five current members of the Commission are Dennis Reisenweaver, John Peterson, Frank Bump, Shirley Markland, and Vicki Disorda.

The Board voted to create two 1-year seats, and three 3-year seats. The three 3-year seats would be staggered so that one of them comes up for re-appointment every year.

The Board filled those seats as follows:

Shirley Markland – 1 year

Frank Bump – 1 year

Vicki Disorda – 3 years (with 1 year remaining until reappointment)

Dennis Reisenweaver – 3 years (with 2 years remaining)

John Peterson – 3 years (with 3 years remaining)

Budget Committee revamp

Through Ms. Reniche-Smith’s work on the town ordinances, the Board became aware that the process by which it had been appointing the five Budget Committee members was not in keeping with current Vermont law.

Up to now, the Board had been soliciting applications from interested citizens and making appointments itself. However, Vermont law stipulates that the decision whether to have a Budget Committee and whether to elect or appoint the members must be made by town voters at Town Meeting.

In other words, Brandon voters will have to decide through a floor vote at Town Meeting in March whether to have a Budget Committee and also whether to elect the members directly via Australian ballot or to have the Selectboard appoint them.

Since it will not be possible to settle those questions before the budget season this fall (for the FY26-27 budget), the Board unanimously voted not to have an official Budget Committee this fall. Members of the public are still invited to attend the scheduled budget workshops to provide advice and guidance to the Selectboard in the drafting of a proposed FY27 budget.

In March of 2026, Brandon voters will be asked in a floor vote whether the town should have an advisory Budget Committee (the five members do not have voting power on the budget proposal). If the voters choose yes, then they will be asked whether those members should be appointed rather than elected (the statute’s default is election by Australian ballot).

Anyone who is interested in being on the Committee next year will have to be prepared to run for election the day after Town Meeting, when voters go to the ballot box for the budget and other town officers. This means that they will have had to fulfill all the regular requirements of candidates for elected office in town (e.g., a petition with sufficient signatures).

If the floor vote favors appointment rather than election, the portion of the ballot bearing candidates’ names for the Committee will be disregarded.

While this approach creates work for potential candidates that will not be needed if the voters opt for appointments, it will allow the Board to come into compliance with Vermont law as quickly as possible.

Ordinance review update

Ms. Reniche-Smith provided the Board and the public an update on her initial review of the town’s ordinances.

She has completed her first review of the town’s ordinances and flagged some for review by the full Board based on date of adoption, perceived current relevance, preemption by state law or subsequent town ordinances, etc.

None of the ordinances have been altered, amended, or repealed by Ms. Reniche-Smith. To make changes, the full Board will assess the recommendations in a public meeting with opportunity for public comment. Even after a repeal, the public will have 30 days to lodge an objection with the town.

Ms. Reniche-Smith provided the update in response to citizens’ concerns about the transparency of the process. She assured the public that any ordinance flagged for amendment or repeal will be warned on the Selectboard’s agenda and copies of the original text and proposed changes will be made available ahead of time.

Town Manager Seth Hopkins offered for public information that town ordinances differ from town policies in that ordinances apply to everyone in Brandon while policies are directed toward town employees, staff, and officials.

The next step will be to have a 2-member working group consisting of Ms. Reniche-Smith and Board member Jeff Haylon review the flagged ordinances and bring proposed amendments and repeals to the full Board.

Warrant

The Board approved a warrant in the amount of $152,930.83 to cover the town’s obligations and expenses.