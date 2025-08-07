My travels with Habitat for Humanity changed my life

By LYLA FULLER

LYLA FULLER HELPING construct housing with Habitat for Humanity in Mexico. Photos provided

I don’t remember where I learned about Habitat for Humanity, but it sounded like an interesting way to experience another country.

I was newly divorced with very little money, but I could travel with only a donation to Habitat for Humanity and my airfare. Everything at my destination was paid for: housing, food, and transportation.

My first build was in the Mexican state of Vera Cruz, which is on the eastern coast of Mexico. It is the city where Hernan Cortez landed in Spain’s effort in the conquest of Mexico. I flew to the city of Vera Cruz, where I was met by the team captain and other team members. There are usually 14 to 20 members to a build team. We were bussed to a small village at the edge of a lake. Catamaco is also the site of a Sean Conner movie called “Medicine Man.”

We checked into a small hotel at the edge of town just before dinner. I was assigned to a room with a widow from New Jersey, with whom I will later do another Habitat build. After dinner, we gathered for a briefing and then early to bed because we will be up early for our 45-minute ride in the back of a cattle truck to the village where we will build. This is the sugarcane-growing part of the county and we worked in the fields along with the other villagers. Santa Catalina has many homes built by Habitat for Humanity, and we were given a brief tour of them. All the same layout: 500 square feet, two bedrooms, with bathroom and kitchen, plumbing and electricity but each has been personalized with garden, paint, and flowers.

The first day of building is always an introduction to the building contractor and other local builders and the new homeowner.

The new owner must qualify with the local Habitat for Humanity organization. They must have a job, own the land to be built on, work on the build or have family members work a specific number of hours, and pay back the cost of building materials to the local Habitat Organization. At the time I was involved, the repayment was about 99% of all loans.

Day one, I made bricks by mixing cement, straw, and water. We packed it into forms and set them aside to dry. The following day, we took them out of the forms and stacked them to further dry. They would be used to build the walls once the foundation had been poured and set. There were 12 to 15 forms to be filled each day.

THE HOUSES BUILT by H4H were modest by American standards, leading Fuller to appreciate the comforts of her life in the United States.

The foundation is measured and “chalked” with flour so the digging could begin. We all took turns digging in the hardpack soil, carrying rocks to fill the trench before concrete is poured into it. At the same time, others are digging the hole for the septic tank. Habitat required indoor plumbing and electricity for their homes. The family now lived in a 10-ft square shack, grandparents, parents, and two children! I feel grateful for the comparatively huge home I have.

Lunch is a big affair, speeches, great homemade food, a party to start the build. Later the hotel would provide us with lunches and drinks, which the locals were excited to exchange for their homemade lunch. I loved the swap, great local things that I had never had before. I took photos with my Polaroid and gifted them, which was a big success. Also shared photos of my family. One lady thought my son looked like a Mexican actor she had seen in a movie. He was very handsome!

The rocks are carried on an empty burlap bag, like a sling! Two people carry it, one on each side, then roll them off and go back to collect more. I think there was one wheelbarrow for everyone to use. This worked well and encouraged friendships to develop.

Once the foundation was dug, the concrete was mixed on the ground, a pile of sand, some cement, add water by the bucketful, and stir with a hoe. Buckets and the one wheelbarrow carried the finished concrete to the foundation. Rocks and rebar were added for strength. Once the concrete was dry, we built with the blocks we had made over the past week.

A professional mason did most of the building. I was allowed to help once but I did not do it correctly or fast enough, so I was sent by the mason to do another job. He was polite but firm.

The septic tank hole was about 5 feet deep, and the dirt piled on the edge was falling back into the hole where men were digging, so I shoveled the pile away from the edge to a safer location. A few young men out of school for the day stopped to watch and comment. I handed two of them shovels and told them in my pidgin Spanish to move the dirt. They helped for about 15 minutes but didn’t come by the next day. When the hole was 7-8 feet deep, it was lined with bricks for filtering.

One afternoon, we returned to the hotel early so we could have a boat ride on the lake. There was a Shaman reserve at the other end of the lake and several of us went to see the camp. We had a guide who put special mud on our faces then walked us through the ceremonial circle, sweat lodge, the springs, cabanas, and soaking tub. The Shaman was not there that day. After our tour, we washed the mud off and visited the shop. The Mexican witches meet here every fall.

LYLA FULLER VOLUNTEERED to work with Habitat for Humanity as a way to do something positive and constructive after her divorce. She helped build housing in Mexico, a country she has since visited often.

Our last day of work was only a half-day, but we have accomplished a lot in 10 days. A feast of chicken cooked in oil over an open fire, wrapped in banana leaves, rice, corn, spaghetti with tuna and much dancing.

Back in Vera Cruz, we spent a day touring the city and having one last meal as a team. I stayed on a few more days to explore.

I wanted to see the remains of the fort Cortez build and it was an hour bus ride away. It was a lovely small village, some modern homes, and beautiful cathedral. The fort was not much. I don’t think the government wants to spend money restoring it!

Bus ride back and time to explore this beautiful seaport and eat some good seafood.

My experience is with Habitat for Humanity International, but I have visited Rutland County Habitat homes. They are nice and I am the organization sure would like volunteers.