Nesobe Golf Club is no longer a “Hidden Gem”

By GEORGE FJELD

BRANDON—Neshobe Golf Club hosted the 96th New England Amateur Championship with the best golfers in New England competing over three days. Eli Spaulding of Brunswick Golf Club in Maine was the winner at 14 under par, with Neshobe members and locals Lucas Politano in fourth at 11 under and Walker Allen in tenth at 6 under. Spaulding won the Maine Amateur earlier this month and will play in the US Amateur in August.

ELI SPAULDING WITH the New England Amateur cup. Photo credit New England Golf Association

Politano made a charge on the last 9 holes of the tournament with 5 birdies, including 3 in a row at 14, 15, and 16, before stumbling with a bogey at 17. It was an impressive showing for the 18-year-old Brandonite. Lucas’s father, Paul Politano, is the professional at Ralph Myhre Golf course and a former pro at Neshobe. Lucas is planning to attend Rutgers University this fall and will play collegiate golf. But before that, he is headed to the USGA Junior Championship in Texas this week. Good Luck, Lucas! Walker Allen is a top mid-amateur and former collegiate golfer who finished second to Politano in the Vermont Amateur last year.

The real winner of the event was Neshobe Golf Club. Neshobe is only the second public golf course to host the NE Amateur in its 96-year history. For years, Neshobe has been called “A Hidden Gem” because it is an excellent golf course in a rural area, and not many outside of Vermont have played it. Those days are over, and the secret is out after 144 top golfers, their caddies, and family and friends rounded the Neshobe track 3 times in the tournament. These players are top amateurs and collegiate golfers in the nation. They will spread the word.

FROM LEFT TO right: Mandy Milne (PGA pro), Matt Wilson (Manager), Jon Milne (owner and Director of Golf), Cody Larson (Superintendent), and Steve Merrill (Assistant Superintendent). Photo Credit Rod Bicknell

Neshobe Golf Club owner and Director of Golf Jon Milne said, “the layout, the condition, and the people” are the three things that make Neshobe a great place to play golf. Milne continued, “This [tournament] was truly a great experience. I’ve known Neshobe for 29 years, and I’ve only heard positive things about the club.” Milne’s daughter, Mandy Milne, a PGA Golf professional at Neshobe, said, “People here are so passionate about the course. When you’re good at something, it should be celebrated.”

Players were ubiquitous in their praise for the course and its fine conditions: “the greens are great, the fairways immaculate,” they were heard to say. Most had never heard of the course, and few had played it.

The New England Amateur is a 54-hole Championship, played 18 holes a day over 3 days. In the tournament, every stroke counts, and the total score after 54 holes wins. If you’ve ever played golf, you know how hard this is. The field was cut to the top 66 players after the second round. To play in the tournament, a player must have a handicap not exceeding 6.4 at a member club and gain an exemption or qualify at one of four qualifying locations in New England. A total of 336 players attempted to qualify for the tournament, with only 144 succeeding.