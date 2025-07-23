Let’s get physical: Fit Factory Fitness Center to open in Brandon

By STEVEN JUPITER

FIT FACTORY FITNESS Center will occupy the building that was formerly home to Upscale Resale on Route 7 south of Brandon Village.

BRANDON—For years, the closest gyms to the Brandon/Pittsford area were in either Rutland or Middlebury, making it inconvenient to fit weight training and other gym-based exercise into a weekly schedule.

But that’s going to change this fall when Fit Factory Fitness Center opens in the space formerly occupied by Upscale Resale on Route 7 south of Brandon Village.

The entrepreneur behind the new gym is Andy Doaner, a Brandon resident who’s also the proprietor of the Hilltop Tavern in Pittsford. His wife, Erynn, is the owner of Mae’s Place in Brandon. After months of grapevine speculation, Doaner is now ready to go public with his plans.

“I’ve been into weightlifting since I was 16,” said Doaner. “This is a good business opportunity but it’s also something Brandon needs. It’s not all about making money.”

Doaner said he’d been hearing more and more from people in the area that they wanted a local gym. He was able to purchase equipment from a gym in Rutland that was going out of business, but he still needed to find a suitable location in Brandon.

ANDY DOANER IS addressing an unmet demand for a gym facility in the Brandon area with Fit Factory Fitness Center.

“I needed to find someplace that was easy to get to and had enough parking,” he said. When the former Upscale Resale space became available, he jumped at it.

“I’d had my eye on this building for a long time,” he added. “We’ll be able to reach people from all around the area.”

Though the location on Route 7 offers great visibility and ample parking, Doaner has had to wait for the state to approve the design for an expanded septic system to be able to announce a firm opening date, though he anticipates cutting the ribbon in November.

The facility will have the usual weights and equipment and will also offer classes and personal training.

“I want everyone to feel welcome,” he said. “We want to accommodate all ages and genders. There will be something for everybody. We plan to have classes like yoga and pilates. And there’s going to be a learning curve to this, so we’ll change it up as we learn what works and what doesn’t.”

Doaner envisions a gym where everyone in the community can meet their fitness goals, whether it’s muscle mass, weight control, or just staying healthy.

“It’s not going to be an intimidating disco gym with music blaring,” he explained. “It’ll be the kind of place where people can feel comfortable wherever they are in their fitness journey.” And if you’re not sure how to get started, his staff will be there to answer basic questions and give pointers.

A range of membership options will be available once the website is up and running, with monthly and even day passes on the menu. The gym will be open 7 days a week and with extended hours to accommodate those who can come only in the evenings. Workout gear, branded merchandise, and some food items will also be available on the premises.

Doaner is currently looking for fitness pros who’d like to teach classes or work as personal trainers—as independent contractors. If interested, please contact him at fitfactoryfitnesscenter2024@gmail.com. Please don’t send inquiries about memberships or any other non-employment-related topics at this time.

Once Doaner has the septic permit and website in place, he can set a specific opening date and begin selling memberships.

The inclusion of a gym in Brandon’s wide range of amenities will further cement the town’s status as the main hub between Rutland and Middlebury and give local residents the convenience and accessibility to maintain their fitness plans.

So, keep your eyes on the building for additional announcements regarding opening dates. As winter rolls in, there will be no more using long travel or bad weather as excuses not to exercise. Fit Factory Fitness Center will help you stay healthy all year round.