Brandon Actors Troupe—Youth Company presents “Spaghetti Western” at Otter Valley to appreciative audiences

By MITCHELL PEARL

Photos provided

An energetic cast of 20 youths—kindergarten through twelfth grade ages—entertained appreciative audiences at Otter Valley this past weekend. The Brandon Actor’s Troupe—Youth Company was directed by Lennon Philo and Hayden Hull in “Spaghetti Western,” a comic melodrama written by Tracy Wells which follows the adventures of Grannie Smith and her charming granddaughter, Petunia Pearl, who run the Hoot ‘n’ Holler Hotel. Micheala Newell worked with the students on movement and choreography, and OV’s stalwart costumer, Kelly Connaughton, handled the costumes.

The play was full of laughs, drama, and a wild west adventure . . . with a twist of pasta! The play also featured audience participation—and, unlike the “spaghetti Western” films from the 1960s and 1970s, actual spaghetti. Grannie and Petunia enter a spaghetti sauce contest to try to win enough prize money to pay the mortgage of the Hoot ‘n’ Holler Hotel.

With enthusiasm for youth theatre high, Brandon Actors Troupe plans two youth productions next year, with more information to be announced. These performances provide an opportunity for area youth to learn the theatre arts, especially those in the younger grades before they arrive at Otter Valley. Younger students also have the opportunity to perform on the Otter Valley Stage, and as a result may find themselves more comfortable in the Middle and High School building.

Looking ahead, the Brandon Actors Troupe will be presenting the musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in September. Auditions are on Sunday, June 29th from 2-6 p.m. and are open to adults post-high school age. For more information and to sign up, go to the Brandon Actors Troupe Facebook page.