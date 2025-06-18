Pittsford SB continues push to clean up Fire Hill Road

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—At its regular meeting on June 4, the Pittsford Selectboard continued its ongoing campaign to force the cleanup of three properties on Fire Hill Road that have been frustrating the town and adjacent landowners for years.

The three properties are individually owned by three members of a single family and have been the subject of numerous complaints because of the debris, vehicles, and livestock on them.

At the Selectboard’s meeting on May 21, several landowners in the area around the properties had entreated the Board to compel the cleanup of the properties, as these neighbors have done in previous meetings over the past few years.

At that meeting, the Board had expressed its own frustration with the slow, ineffective process. The Board said it would ask the town’s zoning administrator, Jeff Biasuzzi, to attend the June 4 meeting to answer questions regarding the situation.

On June 4, Mr. Biasuzzi reread a statement that he had submitted for the May 21 meeting. In that statement, he said that minimal progress had been made in compelling cleanup and that written warnings and even tickets had not had much impact.

“There are not a lot of options here,” said Mr. Biasuzzi on June 4.

Mr. Biasuzzi recounted that a judge had asked for proof that the cars on the properties belonged to the landowners in question and dismissed the tickets when such proof was not provided.

Board Vice-chair David Mills suggested that the town focus its efforts on one property at a time in the hope that concerted pressure on one member of the family might compel compliance from the others as well. Mr. Mills also questioned whether one of the properties could be considered abandoned under the law.

Board member Dan Adams replied that he had driven past that property recently and seen the owner on the premises.

Interim Town Manager Ann Reed noted as well that property taxes for two of the three properties were completely up to date and that the third property was on a tax plan. None of the properties, therefore, was subject to tax sale.

Ms. Reed also noted that the town’s attorney had requested to see all correspondence between the town and the property owners in order to determine what legal remedies might be available. Mr. Biasuzzi stated that he had not yet fulfilled the request.

Mr. Adams asked whether warnings had been delivered by hand by Pittsford Police Chief Mike Warfle. Adams also wondered whether the town had adequate mechanisms to force compliance.

Pittsford Animal Control Officer Rich Bowman stated that a veterinarian had visited one of the properties to determine whether the livestock—mostly pigs—were being maintained in proper conditions. According to Officer Bowman, the veterinarian did not observe any conditions that could be considered neglectful under the law, though he did note that a pony needed a visit from a farrier.

One of the neighbors who have been most vocal in the situation alerted the Board to the existence of several more abandoned cars than can be seen from the road. This neighbor also chastised Mr. Biasuzzi, reading him a list of his official duties and then stating that he had not carried them out. The neighbor also said that runoff containing waste from the pigs was entering adjacent natural waterways.

Mr. Biasuzzi acknowledged the frustration and said that nothing could have been done until the town had confirmation that the owners had received the written warnings. Such confirmation was received only in April, he added.

“It’s a frustrating process,” said Biasuzzi. “But the Board has to be willing to pay for the enforcement.”

Biasuzzi went on to say that the methods that have worked with other landowners in the past did not seem to be working with this particular family.

Board Chair Alicia Malay said that the Board would work on closing loopholes in the town ordinances. Board member Mark Winslow said that he was eager to resolve the issue and recommended the involvement of the town’s attorney.

The issue appears on the agenda for the May 18 Selectboard meeting as well.