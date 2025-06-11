Pittsford Village Farm breaking ground on June 19 and announcing capital campaign

PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM. Photo provided

Pittsford Village Farm is growing! Located in the town center at 42 Elm Street, the Pittsford Village Farm (PVF) sits on nearly 150 acres of the former Forrest Farm and contains an 18th century Farmhouse and 19th century barn. In 2018, Pittsford Village Farm formed as a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization with a volunteer board of directors from the community. For the past few years, the PVF Board of Directors has worked tirelessly to raise the necessary funds to renovate the nearly 8,000-square-foot Farmhouse. Once completed, the Farmhouse will be home to a community center on the ground floor, an early childhood education center and cafe on the first floor and two affordable two-bedroom apartments on the second floor.

In these difficult times of rising costs of building materials and construction projects, the folks at Pittsford Village Farm worked together with Naylor & Breen Builders to devise a creative solution: to break the project into two phases. The two parties have signed a contract to complete the first phase, which includes an early childhood education center serving 30 children operated by Rutland County Parent Child Center, two affordable two-bedroom apartments, and a cafe operated by a Pittsford resident. Having successfully secured $2.5 million from Federal, State, and Local funding programs, as well as $200,000 in in-kind professional expertise, labor and materials, PVF is able to complete the vast majority of the project in this first phase. This includes site work to allow for parking and safe pedestrian flow, the full building envelope, and preparing the ground floor for the completion of the community center during the next phase.

Capital campaign

In addition to seeking grant funding over the last three years, the Pittsford Village Farm board and other volunteers have been engaged in a capital campaign. With a goal of raising $1.2 million, the capital campaign will fill in where other funding left off while also serving as the necessary local match to grants already received. PVF has raised $800,000, over 65% of this goal. The Groundbreaking Ceremony on June 19 marks the kickoff of the public phase of this Capital Campaign. Once PVF reaches its goal of $1.2 million, we will begin the second phase of construction and complete the Community Center.

The Pittsford Village Farm is already a downtown and county-wide destination with many activities happening on site throughout the year. Summertime brings a summer concert series on the lawn. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts enjoy picnicking along the trails, with connections to a 16-mile network in the town. There are town-wide events, including a Touch-a-Truck fall event, a holiday Sap-Bucket Tree lighting, a Turkey Trot Fun Run for Pittsford Christmas for Kids and winter moonlight sledding parties.

The restoration of the Farmhouse will complete the Pittsford Village Farm, making it a true regional resource for individuals and families of Central Vermont.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Farmhouse at 42 Elm Street, across from Kamuda’s. There will be presentations, tours of the building and a wine tasting provided by Shelburne Vineyards. All are welcome to join.