Beyond beer: Foley family expand offerings with tea and more

By STEVEN JUPITER

RHONDA AND BOB Foley at their 18th-century Inn at Neshobe River. They will begin serving tea at the Inn, in addition to beer and wine from their renowned brewery and vineyard. Tacos and improv are also among new offerings. Photos by Steven Jupiter

BRANDON—In Vermont, Foley is synonymous with beer. And with good reason: the family’s brewery has won accolades for its craft brews. But there’s more to the family business than its famous IPAs. At the Foleys’ compound just east of Brandon Village, you can also get wine, tacos, and now tea.

Bob and Rhonda Foley, the patriarch and matriarch of the Foley clan, have opened a tearoom in The Inn at Neshobe River, their historic B & B on a hill above the Neshobe River. Built in 1789, the Inn is a lovely spot to come sample some of the many exotic teas Bob has collected in his travels to China, where he teaches business classes every year as a professor with the Rochester Institute of Technology.

BOB FOLEY SHOWS off one of the two dozen exotic teas from China and India that he and his wife Rhonda are serving guests at their new tearoom in Brandon. This tea, aged for 9 years, is called Alpine White and is from Fujian Province in China.

“It’s almost like drinking wine,” said Bob on a recent afternoon at the Inn. Like wine, tea derives much of its specific personality from the area in which it’s grown and the specific method by which it’s processed. And those factors determine the flavor of each variety.

“I learned so much being over there,” Bob said, referring to his twice-yearly trips to China. “I spent a lot of time in teahouses. They take tea very seriously.”

In Asian cultures, tea is an experience to be savored rather than rushed. And the preparation of tea can be highly ritualized, with precise gestures and specific implements. And while the Foleys use some traditional methods of preparation, the experience is relaxed rather than ceremonial. Their tearoom is meant to be a place to linger with friends or just enjoy a meditative cup by yourself.

Their menu currently features 23 unique varieties of tea from China and India, each with a description of its origin and flavor. There are black teas, green teas, and white teas.

“We know the stories behind our teas,” said Bob.

There are even herbal teas for those who completely eschew caffeine, although tea doesn’t contain nearly as much caffeine as coffee.

“It won’t keep you up at night,” Bob laughed.

“Tea is a way to slow yourself down,” added Rhonda, who has a background in counseling and meditation.

RHONDA FOLEY PREPARES one of the two dozen exotic teas on the menu.

The Foleys opened their B & B in 2006. In 2007, they opened their winery. In 2012, their adult children, Pat, Dan, and Christine, opened Foley Brothers Brewing, which quickly made a name for itself in the craft craze of the 2010s.

The Foleys opened Taco & Bean in downtown Brandon, serving coffee and Mexican food, though staffing issues made it impossible to maintain. Instead, they will serve a limited menu at their Inn on Fridays and Saturdays beginning in July.

“You can just stop in,” they said. “No reservations needed. You can combine it with beer, wine, or margarita tastings.”

The Foleys have brought comedy troupes to Brandon over the last two years, selling out shows at the Brandon Inn and Center Street bar. Looking to capitalize on the popularity of those events, Bob and Rhonda plan to offer 6-week improv classes run by a comedy troupe from Boston, to begin in August. Watch for the registration announcement on Front Porch Forum.

Ultimately, the Foleys are striving to revive the Inn after COVID-era dormancy. The tea, the tacos, the improv…they’re all ways for the Foleys to welcome the community back to their hill above the Neshobe.

The tearoom will open on Tuesday, June 17. Hours will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. You can call (802) 247-8002 for more information about the tearoom or any of their other offerings.

The Foley compound, including the Inn, the Brewery, and the Winery, are located on Stone Mill Dam Road in Brandon.