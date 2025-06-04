The Brandon Artists Guild building was the A&P then Sid Rosen’s 5 & 10 Store

Tenth in a series on Brandon’s historic buildings

By JAMES PECK

CENTER STREET IN the early 1940s. The arrow shows what would become the BAG. The buildings to the left of the arrow would soon be lost to fire.

The Brandon Artists Guild, a vibrant group of Vermont artists and artisans, was founded in 1999 under the leadership of renowned folk artist Warren Kimble to promote the visual arts in and around Brandon. The organization came to life when a group of twelve local artists rented an unused downtown storefront and turned it into a cooperative gallery. They called themselves and their gallery space the Brandon Artists Guild.

The Brandon Artists Guild first occupied the building at 7 Center Street in 1999 when it was owned by the First Brandon National Bank next door. The bank had bought it as a “defensive move, to make sure nothing unsuitable went in next door” and for possible expansion space.

The Really Really Pig Show

The Guild blossomed in 2003 with the advent of “The Really Really Pig Show.” Forty life-sized fiberglass pigs were designed and decorated by Guild artists, talented town members, and students from eight area schools. The enthusiasm of the Guild members was contagious and soon the entire community became involved.

The pigs were unveiled in the traditional Memorial Day parade, displayed all summer throughout the village and finally auctioned off in October. As the first event of its kind in Vermont, the Pig Show attracted thousands of visitors and established Brandon as an exciting art destination.

The funds that were generated enabled the Guild to purchase the Guild gallery building from the bank in 2004 for a below-market price. The interior was renovated, removing the interior walls, thus allowing a larger gallery in the 1,600-square-foot space.

Today, the Artists Guild is flourishing, having recently completed another renovation to brighten up and expand the gallery to the rear.

THE CHRONOLOGY OF the buildings on Center Street, from the BAG to the bank. There has been a bank on the corner of Center and Park Street since the 1800s.

Building built in 1932

In 1918, a devastating fire destroyed the building that was then at 7 Center and the entire bank corner to what is now Banker’s Alley. The bank was rebuilt to that alley, but a gaping hole existed on Center Street for 11 years.

In 1929, Lathrop’s brick Photography Studio and Store was built next to the bank at 5 Center, but 7 Center remained empty, only filled by Jack’s lunch wagon.

The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company was founded way back in 1859. From 1915 through 1975, A&P was the largest grocery retailer in the United States (and, until 1965, the largest U.S. retailer of any kind). In 1923, it had finally come to Brandon, located in the Green Block where Green Park is today.

In 1932, the A&P decided to build on the vacant lot at 7 Center. The Brandon Union carried the story:

“The plan calls for a structure of fancy brick and plate glass, one story high, with a frontage of 32 feet, a depth of 70 feet. The front of the building will be brick and red marble, with two great plate glass windows extending nearly to the roof and a double door in the middle.”

The construction took just four months and the store held its grand opening bright and early on Friday, July 8, 1932.

THIS AD FROM the Brandon Union ran in 1932.

National Five and Ten Cent Store (1946-1948)

On November 15, 1922, the Fair Company had opened a new style variety store called a “5 and 10¢ and Variety Store” located further north on Center Street. Less than a year later, Morris Kwasnick, a Russian immigrant from New York City, bought them out and took on the store lease and renamed it the” National 5¢, 10¢ and Up Store.”

In 1925, Morris’s son Benjamin Kwasnick, who was also born in Minsk, Russia, moved to Brandon and ran the store the next 23 years. In 1928, Bennie Kwasnick became a US citizen and in 1934, he legally changed his name to Benjamin Kaye. The store became Kaye’s National Five & Ten Cent Store.

1943 Fire

On September 15, 1943, another major fire swept the east side of Center Street, this time from the falls at 31 Center to 11 Center. The fire was stopped just before it reached the A&P at 7 Center.

Kaye’s store was heavily damaged, but Bennie replenished his stock and stayed on where he was as the stores were rebuilt.

However, in 1946, Bennie Kaye bought the brick building at 7 Center from the A&P which moved down to 13 Center Street.

Sid Rosen—Rosen National Five & Ten Cent Store (1948-1978)

THE BAG BUILDING when it was the National 5&10.

Two years later, in January of 1948, Bennie Kaye sold the National Five & Ten Cent Store to Sid Rosen.

Sidney Rosen was born in West Rutland in 1914 and grew up there. He was the youngest of seven children of Meyer Roterozen and Gittel Rote, both Jewish immigrants from Lithuania. They came to West Rutland to escape anti-Jewish persecution.

At age 33, Sid married Sylvia “Sibby” Silverberg on January 25, 1948. Ten days later, he bought the store and property from Bennie Kaye. It became the Rosen National Five & Ten Cent Store for the next 30 years.

Sibby Rosen became his bookkeeper and chief saleswoman. Sid quickly branched into real estate, buying up properties in town, most of which he kept as low-cost rentals for years. When he wasn’t walking around and greeting everyone, he spent most of his time at the store, sitting up high on his stool where he could survey the four aisles of goods.

SID ROSEN OWNED the BAG building for several years. He operated the 5 & 10 for a while, but eventually sold the business while retaining the building. He finally sold the property in 1988. Rosen owned many properties in Brandon and longtime residents still recall how they could go to him for anything from a refrigerator to wallpaper.

Sid weaved himself into the fabric of Brandon, known by many as “Uncle Sid,” eventually “Mr. Brandon” as he became a respected selectman, Rotarian, and Mason.

In 1978, Sid sold the 5 and Dime Store business to Seth Clifford but kept ownership of the property. Rosen then moved into a small office nearby.

He lived to age 90. From his obituary:

“Relatives and associates recalled him as a member of an immigrant family who worked hard to succeed, as someone who knew what it was like to be poor and never stopped helping others, as a strongly spiritual man who became a representative of the Jewish faith, as a storyteller with a great sense of humor, and as a unique participant in community life.”

V & S Variety (1978-1988)

Seth and Kerry Clifford bought the business from Sid Rosen in 1978 and operated it out of the building for ten years. Seth changed the name to V. & S. Variety. They already owned and operated the Sears Catalogue Store next door at 11 Center Street. Both were very active in community affairs. Seth was a selectman for a number of years.

Seth says he was checking out the furnace one day in the small basement at the front of the store (accessed by a trap door and a ladder, still there today) when a pile of shiny 50 cent pieces fell on top of him from a shelf. Turns out they were left there by Sid Rosen to whom Seth returned them. Seth still lives in Brandon.

It’s Not Just a Five & Ten (1988-1999)

In the eleven years after Seth Clifford left, there were three other short-lived owners of both the business and the building.

First, Gerry Loeffler bought both the business from Seth and the property from Sid in 1988. Next, Lorraine Corso and Terri Weeden bought both in 1993, then Jane Scarborough for the next six years. It was Jane who renamed the business “It’s Not Just a Five & Ten.”

However, it became an increasing challenge to make the variety store profitable due to competition from drug stores and other stores.

By 1999, the store was in advanced disrepair and the neighboring First National Bank of Brandon was able to snap it up to ensure they had a good neighbor and potential expansion space.

THE BAG BUILDING as it appears today.

Today, on the same creaky wooden floor, within the same brick exterior, a group of thriving Brandon artisans sell their unique creations where Brandonites once shopped for groceries at the A&P or bargains at the 5 & 10. Somehow, I think Sid is smiling down on it all!