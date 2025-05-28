Local musician Melissa D releases new single, ‘Will I Be Bored in Heaven?’

By STEVEN JUPITER

MELISSA D HAS just released her new single, “Will I Be Bored in Heaven?” The local singer/songwriter will perform in Brandon’s Kennedy Park on June 7. Photo by Steven Jupiter

Vermont definitely punches above its weight when it comes to the arts. The state is filled with writers, artists, and musicians, all contributing to the vibrant creative scene in the Green Mountains and all hoping to be noticed.

Local singer/songwriter Melissa D has been drawing attention with her new single “Will I Be Bored in Heaven?,” a playful musical rumination on the afterlife that wonders whether heaven still allows its denizens to have earthly fun.

Melissa sees herself as alt-country (“I don’t fit into the mainstream”), but this new single takes its musical cues from the Caribbean, with a calypso feel and guitar picking that somehow seems to mimic a steel drum. It has a bit of an old-school Jimmy Buffett feel, albeit with a softer edge (although the song does ask whether smoking and drinking are allowed in heaven.)

“I was getting ready for a road trip with my husband when the song first occurred to me,” Melissa recalled. “I started writing it on the road. It was a lot of fun.”

“I grew up in a very conservative religious environment,” she replied when asked about the religious aspects of the song. “I’ve moved away from organized religion but am still a very spiritual person. I feel God in nature. My songs reflect ‘Earth school,’ which is just what you learn from the ups and downs of being a human on this planet.”

“I’m definitely ‘woo woo,’” Melissa added. “I incorporate crystals into my spiritual life. I’ve had my own walk with God and my music connects me to my spirituality.”

Born in Kansas, Melissa has lived in Vermont since she was 4 or 5.

“I had to lose my accent,” she said. “I got picked on. I was really shy growing up. Music helped bring me out of my shell.”

Softspoken even now, songwriting allowed her to express herself in ways she otherwise found difficult. Her song “Little Girl,” for example, was written to her own “inner child” and focuses on a woman who was bullied and felt unseen. “I’ll Remember You” expresses her grief at losing her “soulmate” dog. “Indigo Child” is about a sensitive, empathetic boy who’s “strong in a quiet way, like me.”

For years, she used that quiet strength as a caseworker for the state, helping troubled teens learn skills for independent living. She retired last year and is now focusing on her music.

She tries to bring her love of music and spirituality together in what she calls “sound baths,” in which the audience is “bathed” in the sound of her own gentle compositions, which incorporate singing bowls, tongue drums, and chimes. “People lie on yoga mats and do breathwork,” said Melissa. It’s a program she developed last year and has already done 3 or 4 times.

Anyone interested in hearing the new single or learning more about Melissa D can visit her website (melissadmusic.com). She can be found on all the major music platforms: Spotify, YouTube, Apple, Bandcamp, Pandora, etc. She’s also on Instagram as Melissadsings.

She’s got live performances coming up on June 7th at Kennedy Park and June 21 at Sister Wicked, both in Brandon. She’ll be at the Middlebury Farmers Market on July 19 as well. Details can be found at melissadmusic.com.

Melissa has chosen to release songs as singles rather than wait for a full album. “It allows me to focus on one song at a time,” she said.

And her growing fan base looks forward to the next release.