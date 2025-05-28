Gunshot death in Brandon under investigation

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—Vermont State Police (VSP) are investigating the death of 46-year-old Brian Bailey, who was found unresponsive in his home on Champearl Street in Brandon on the morning of Saturday, May 24.

According to VSP, an autopsy confirmed that Mr. Bailey had died of a gunshot wound.

VSP have not released the names of any suspects or taken anyone into custody. They have stated, though, that the incident appears to be an isolated event and that there is no greater danger to the surrounding community.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.