Brandon’s Jim Leary finishes his 36th Burlington Marathon

By STEVEN JUPITER

LEARY AT THE finish line on Sunday.

BRANDON—When Jim Leary ran in the first-ever Vermont City Marathon in Burlington, Bernie Sanders had finished his fourth (and last) term as mayor. The Berlin Wall was still standing. And Madonna was topping the charts with “Like a Prayer.”

It was 1989 and Leary had no idea he was starting an annual tradition for himself and his family that would last for at least the next 36 years.

Last Sunday, at the age of 63, he crossed the finish line for the 36th time, continuing a streak that has spanned 7 presidential administrations and gained him entry as a Charter member into RunVermont’s Hall of Fame when it was first formed in 1995. In fact, Leary is one of only two runners to have competed in every single Burlington Marathon since the first in 1989, even when the race was reduced to a half-marathon in 2021 because of COVID (it was cancelled entirely in 2020).

Though he’d always been physically active, Leary wasn’t an experienced runner when he signed up for the very first Burlington marathon. In fact, though he’d never run a marathon before at all, he managed to finish in roughly 3.5 hours, a very respectable time for even experienced marathoners.

“I was a lot younger and lighter then,” Leary joked in his law office in downtown Brandon.

JIM LEARY IN 1990, his second year in the marathon.

His best time is 3:26 (the record for men is 2:17, for comparison). For many years, he remained in that 3.5-hour range, though in late middle age (he’ll be 64 in August), the demands of the race have begun to take a physical toll.

“In 2022, it was the first full marathon since COVID, and I started cramping up around mile 19,” he recalled. “Every muscle in both legs wanted to explode. I had to walk the last miles of the route.”

That painful experience didn’t put Leary off the race, though. He’s been back at it every year since.

On Sunday, he finished in a little more than 5 hours.

“I had a good pace and felt great until around mile 18,” he said afterwards. “Then my legs ran out of juice and the final 8 miles were a grind. Been there before…so I kept chugging along to the finish.”

JIM LEARY WITH his children (l to r) Carson, Sarah, and Jennifer after the marathon in 1998.

He’s worn the same bib—#62—since 1989. One year, there was a sign directing “elite runners” with bib numbers lower than 100 to mass together at the starting line.

“I wasn’t really an elite runner, but I used my bib number to join the group,” Leary laughed. “I took off like a rocket for the first 100 yards. I couldn’t keep that speed up and the top runners started passing me. But I can honestly say for a brief period I was winning the race.”

In addition to the bib, Leary maintains several other traditions. Every Memorial Day weekend is given over to the marathon in the Leary household, with a huge spaghetti dinner the night before. Leary’s wife, Nancy, and their children, Jennifer and Carson, travel up to Burlington to cheer him on from the sidelines, often with other friends and family members.

“I know when I pass the brewery on Pine Street, they’ll be out on the patio,” Leary teased. “My wife and brother will ride bikes and follow along the route.”

Nancy ran the marathon with her husband just once, in 2010, the year after their daughter Sarah passed away at the age of 16.

LEARY WITH HIS daughter Jennifer in 2017. The Leary family has always rallied around Jim for marathon weekend. Family traditions include spaghetti the night before and always parking in the same spot in Burlington.

“I was inspired by Jim,” Nancy said. “It’s always been a family thing. We always have the same meal the night before and park in the same spot up in Burlington. The kids have always come up to cheer him on, even know that they’re grown.”

During the rest of the year, Leary stays in shape with hikes and bike rides—he still doesn’t see himself as a runner.

“I just keep heading toward the finish line,” he said. “I know eventually I’ll get there.”

At this point, with only one other runner sharing the distinction of having run every Burlington marathon, keeping the streak going motivates Leary to show up every year.

“It’s a club that can only diminish,” he said.

He may walk a bit stiffly for a few days afterwards, but he’s still enjoying the experience, especially as a family activity.

“As long as it’s still fun, I’ll keep doing it.”