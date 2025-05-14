Pittsford Auto to hold Jeep event to benefit Food Shelf

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—Over the last year or two, the Pittsford Auto Center (PAC) has earned a reputation for cheeky fun among those who get a kick out of the witty and sometimes (slightly) racy letterboard signs they put out in front of their facility on Route 7 just north of Pittsford village.

GORDON AND MEGHAN Fox of Pittsford Auto Center with T- shirts for the Jeep event they’re holding on Saturday, May 17 to raise money for the Pittsford Food Shelf. Photos provided

So, it should be no surprise that when they organize a fundraiser, it’s in the same saucy spirit. Gordon and Meghan Fox, who own PAC, will be holding a “Go Topless” Jeep appreciation event at PAC on Saturday, May 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for the Pittsford Food Shelf.

“We’re really excited,” said Meghan. “This is our third year doing this.”

The Foxes are clearly Jeep lovers, as evidenced by the numerous Jeep-related quips on their signs over the years, and this event is meant to give other Jeep enthusiasts a chance to come show off or admire examples of the make while listening to good music, eating good food, and just generally having some fun.

There will be live music by Ryan Fuller and a food truck from Pittsford’s own Rollin’ Rooster. Folks can win raffle prizes, including a 50/50 (with 50% going to the Food Shelf). There will be activities for the kids, including inflatable ax throwing.

For the Jeep enthusiasts themselves, there will be a “Show ’n Shine” for those who want to show off their Jeeps and those who want to admire them. Then at 2 p.m., there will be a “Jeep Cruise” in which a convoy of Jeeps will make its way from PAC down to Castleton and then over to Rutland.

“This is a kick-off for the summer Jeep season,” said Meghan. “And it’s a great way to raise money for the Food Shelf.”

If you like Jeeps, head over to Pittsford Auto Center and join the topless fun!

SOME OF THE items to be raffled off at the Jeep event. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with 50% of the proceeds going to the Pittsford Food Shelf.