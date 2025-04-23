Pittsford SB discusses police body cameras, public nudity, covered bridge cameras, and audits

By MITCHELL PEARL

PITTSFORD—Interim Town Manager Ann Reed presented her report. She noted that there was a recent article in the New York Times real estate section about a couple that had moved to Pittsford to start a business. They bought the old Ferraro property on Route 7 and are looking for additional land, possibly to have a destination wedding venue. Ms. Reed noted that she had already met one of the couple.

Ms. Reed noted that the moving of offices went well. A new bookkeeper, Stormy Mae, will be starting soon and will overlap with Pat Johnson so she can learn as much as possible before Ms. Johnson retires. Ms. Reed plans to bring back the employee barbeque, probably in September. Following up on business from the last meeting, banners have been ordered for Vermont Covered Bridge Week.

Ms. Reed also noted that Belden Construction has poured concrete for bridge 108 and is looking toward June for a potential traffic switch over. Ms. Reed also announced that Attorney Peter Cady’s widow has all the files and records from Attorney Cady’s office, and old clients are encouraged to contact her to pick these up. Ms. Reed has the contact information available for anyone who needs it.

A discussion was had concerning damage to the new pavement on the Truck Route from heavy equipment being used to install a new solar farm. Ms. Reed said that she would have the area inspected and contact the responsible party.

A discussion ensued regarding cooperation with other towns in borrowing and lending, or co-owning, certain equipment. This was brought up at the regional selectboards gathering. There was general agreement that co-owning equipment can be problematic, but that cooperation should be considered as needed.

Turning to old business, the Selectboard proceeded to take up several items that had not been acted upon in previous meetings due to the lack of a full board. All board members were present at this meeting on April 16. The board approved a purchase with Motorola for police body cameras and cruiser cameras, along with necessary storage and training, in the amount of $74,500. This would be paid over five years, and solves current problems with outmoded equipment and lack of available data storage. Interim Town Manager Ann Reed noted that the materials and installation would come directly from Motorola, and that they were the only company to have a track record in Vermont.

The Selectboard again reviewed a proposed town ordinance on public nudity. It was noted that state law only prohibits “disrobing” in public, but that if one leaves their home without clothes, state law does not prohibit this. Towns, however, are allowed to prohibit public nudity as such by means of an ordinance, but only three towns in Vermont have done so. The proposed ordinance under review is based on the Town of Brattleboro’s ordinance, with some tweaks. It was decided to further edit the draft to ensure that nudity that occurred in a private space but that was clearly viewable to the public would be prohibited. Ms. Reed will make that change and run it by the Town’s attorney before bringing it back to the board.

Ms. Reed noted that she has not yet found an alternate Zoning Administrator.

The Selectboard re-voted to adopt amendments to the Otter Creek Insect Control District, as a former vote had been premature since the matter then presented was still in draft form.

Under new business, the Selectboard discussed purchasing web cameras to place at the town’s covered bridges. It was noted that there have been multiple instances of damage caused to bridges by vehicles, and the cameras would record license plates. T-Mobile has proposed certain equipment, and a discussion ensued as to placement of the cameras, cell coverage, and issues of how the data would be accessed. Ms. Reed will get further information and the matter was tabled.

It was noted that the alternate representative to the Otter Creek Communications District has resigned. Brett Mullin was reappointed as representative and does expect to be able to attend most meetings, but if anyone is interested in serving as an alternative, they should contact the Town Manager.

A discussion regarding a Zoning Board of Adjustment resignation was moved to Executive Session.

Ms. Reed noted that the FY 2024 Audit was received and a contract with the firm RHR for next year, FY 2025 was to be considered. It was noted that there were very few firms in Vermont that do municipal audits and that while it would be good to change audit firms regularly, it would make sense to go with RHR again this year due to time constraints. Ms. Reed noted that she has taken over the assets lists and depreciation schedules from prior auditing firms, and that she would work with the auditors to get the job done for the next audit before current bookkeeper Pat Johnson retires. Motion made and passed to accept the proposed contract with RHR for $26,400, though members noted that they should be looking to go with another firm in the future. Selectboard members questioned whether it would be possible to do audits every two years, or switch to another system. Ms. Reed noted that USDA grants required yearly audits and that while some towns do in-house audits, the quality of such might not be sufficient. Members noted that the current audit firms regularly delivered their product late, and that other options should be considered.

A discussion was had about sidewalk parking and it was noted that cars can be ticketed for parking on the sidewalk even if there are no signs specifically prohibiting it. In a related matter, certain existing signs had not gone through a proper state approval process before posting. Ms. Reed will begin this process so the signs can be considered valid.

Orders and payroll were signed. It was noted that public signing was required.

The board reconvened as The Liquor Control Board and approved a First Class Restaurant/Bar License for Rollin Rooster, LLC. It was commented that they were open for brunch, which was delicious.

The board then reconvened at the Selectboard and voted to enter executive session to discuss employment/personnel matters to include the Interim Town Manager. No action was taken.