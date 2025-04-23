Otter Valley’s Walking Stick Theatre Company heads to the New England Drama Festival



OV Students win awards for acting and stagecraft

By MITCHELL PEARL



ALL SIX QUEENS dazzling the audience in St. Albans. Photo by Paul Gamba

Following their performance on April 12th at the Vermont State Drama Festival in St. Albans, Otter Valley’s production of “Queens” was chosen as one of the top two shows in Vermont and will represent the state at the prestigious New England Drama Festival.

The Judges at the Vermont State festival had high praise for the student actors and technical crew of “Queens.” One wrote that it was a “highly ambitious production, and the students pulled it off like clockwork.” Another: “Wow! Such a testament to a strong program. Actor after actor coming out with such vocal strength and commitment, such honest emotion . . . just fabulous!” And, “The costumes were intricate and beautiful. The set was imaginative and effective. The music was beautiful. Jester’s makeup was gorgeous!”

In addition to the production’s selection to represent Vermont, several Otter Valley students were recognized for their outstanding contributions both on stage and behind the scenes. Winning acting awards were: Oliver Lavelle as a Fool; Sophie Moore as Anne Boleyn; Elyse Singh as Jane Seymour; Kaylee Maloy as Kathryn Howard; and Calvin Ladd as Henry VIII. Winning a technical award was Andrew Easter for excellence in sound.

This will be the fifth time Otter Valley has been selected to perform at the New England Festival. Walking Stick’s last occasion was in 2019, with the play “The Last Firefly.” The New England Drama Festival will be held this year in Wolfeboro, N.H., on May 1, 2, and 3. Otter Valley will be performing on Saturday, May 3, at 10 a.m. In the interim, “Queens” will continue to rehearse and will present a one-night encore performance at Otter Valley on April 30 at 8 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted at this performance to help support the cast and company’s travel to the festival in New Hampshire in May. Congratulations to the cast and crew, and all who work with them to make these extraordinary performances happen. Good luck in New Hampshire!

"Queens" at Vermont State Drama Festival Image 1 of 9 Dani Polli as Anne of Cleves. Photo by Paul Gamba