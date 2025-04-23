Gathering to protect our democracy

By GEORGE FJELD

PHOTOS BY GEORGE Fjeld and Helyn Anderson.

BRANDON—Another large crowd, this time 159 people, rallied on Saturday to defend democracy in the United States. This was a coordinated effort across the country in part to have 50 demonstrations in 50 states on one day. The event was upbeat and peaceful. No counterprotestors were observed.

According to the organizing group, Indivisible Brandon, people commented:

”Reason I joined today: I felt support from the community. I live part time in Vermont and this was the closest gathering to my home here, and I feel it is imperative for us to speak out while we still can. It is our right.”

“About 150 people turned out in Brandon, Vermont for a peaceful rally lasting about an hour with the church bells playing We Shall Overcome at the end. Awesome.”

“We had a good turnout. More people are realizing that we need to rally frequently and in ever increasing numbers if we hope to keep our democracy.”

Indivisible Brandon is a non-partisan group dedicated to preserving our democracy. More events are proposed by the group and they can be found at IndivisibleBrandon.org. There is a weekly Zoom meeting on Tuesday.

Protect Democracy Protest - April 19, 2025 Image 1 of 12 Photos by George Fjeld and Helyn Anderson