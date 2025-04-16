Pittsford SB discusses Covered Bridge Week, police cameras, and public nudity 

By MITCHELL PEARL

PITTSFORD—The Pittsford Selectboard meeting on April 2, 2025, saw several items discussed but not acted upon due to the absence of two members. Ms. Reed noted that she had met with representatives from the Rutland Regional Planning Commission regarding several transportation related projects. One of the projects discussed was the installation of rapid blinking lights at the crosswalk at Kamuda’s. Another discussion point was slowing traffic that is coming from Route 7 down Elm Street. Also noted was a project to update and upgrade bus stop signage.

The Selectboard reviewed a packet of information from Motorola regarding the police body and cruiser cameras. The computer drives holding data and images from these cameras are currently near full and will require additional space for the data to be collected. There was discussion of the funding for the first year of a potential 5-year purchase to accommodate this need. Although other suppliers were considered, Ms. Reed explained that Motorola has the “monopoly” on these products in Vermont, and she was hesitant to recommend going with a different, untested company. The Selectboard members present decided to table the issue until there was a full board present.

The Selectboard discussed Covered Bridge Week, which is August 2-9 in Vermont. Though some towns have more, Pittsford is proud to have 3 covered bridges (depending on how Gorham bridge is counted). Ms. Reed has contacted Winning Image Graphics who has proposed a banner for the Town Green advertising this event, which measures 10’ X 3’ and includes a QR code which would provide a link to maps and potentially other information. The cost for this banner is $240. A Motion passed unanimously to purchase the banner, as well as individual banners for each bridge with links to information. Discussion was had regarding coordination with the Historical Society and other groups to make additional information about the bridges available.

Following up on discussion at a prior meeting, the Selectboard reviewed the town of Brattleboro’s ordinance for public nudity. Ms. Reed stated that there have been complaints received from neighbors on Furnace Road and on the public sidewalks. It was noted that the ordinance would not affect breastfeeding, which is specifically exempted. If the ordinance were approved by the Selectboard, there would be a 60-day period for public review and comment before it became final. This topic was tabled to a future meeting.

Another topic discussed were concerns with overnight parking and camping at some of the town trailheads and parking spaces due to the discontinuation of the Hotel/Motel Voucher program. The Selectboard discussed posting “No Overnight Camping” signs at various locations, but noted that an ordinance would be necessary for the prohibition to be enforceable. Ms. Reed noted that very few other municipalities appear to have “no camping” ordinances, but she will look at the issue further. The Selectboard agreed that the first step was to update the sign ordinance, and will look at the matter further in a future meeting.

Ms. Reed stated that she met with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission because the Town Plan and the Subdivision Regulations are required to be completed prior to the end of the year due to stipulations in certain grants. While the Town Plan is due for renewal prior to February 2026 in any event, it was agreed that the town should complete the work before the end of 2025 to avoid having to repay grant monies. It was noted that for certain items, notice to adjoining towns had to be given, and that Pittsford actually borders nine other towns! Members of the Selectboard struggled (just a little bit) to name all nine towns, but ultimately succeeded.

The Selectboard entered executive session to discuss pending or probable civil litigation and to discuss employment matters with no action taken.