Brandon SB plows through agenda

By GEORGE FJELD

Brandon Select Board met Monday in 56 minutes and accomplished all they had on their plate. Initially they approved permits as the Liquor Control Board. The Board switched hats to meet as the Sewer Commissioners where they approved spending $12,600 on RootX root killer to keep the roots out of the sewer lines without killing the trees. A public questioner asked if this could be a use for the public funds and Town Manager Seth Hopkins thought it could be so.

The Board reconvened as the Select Board and approved the minutes of March 24 and the warrant for $280,630.04. A presentation by Cornerstone Housing Partners was postponed.

Mr. Hopkins gave his town manager report, a copy of which is included in this paper. Briefly, he announced that the road crew is on summer schedule: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Road sweeping will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights. A downtown lamppost was struck by a motor vehicle and a string of lights had to be turned off. A delinquent property tax collection letter went out and achieved its desired effect: more than 30,000 dollars have been collected in the first week. The auditor’s report was filed with a clean/unmodified statement.

Mr. Hopkins reported that he went to a capital forum for Vermont towns and received a lot of good information that can be used to establish a capital fund in the next budget cycle. Five grants have been applied for, including almost $500,000 for paving to the state and $20,000 to the Trustees of Public Funds for sewer monitoring equipment.

Bill Moore presented the Community Development report. Highlights are Town Hall events: April 18th-Wildlife, April 26th-Wrestling, Summer and fall-Silent Movie. May 2 will be Halfoween with a witches parade down Park Street. The owners of 191 Newton Road accepted a FEMA buyout. The Town Hall is expected to be reroofed in May.

The Board designated the Chair or Vice-chair to sign payroll warrants between meetings. The compliance for Town Road & Bridge Standards and Network Inventory was certified. The annual plan for the town highways was approved.

Road crew chief Jeremy Disorda suggested purchasing a used Case tractor for $16,500 to be used for roadside mowing, freeing up the grader for other uses. This will be paid for with the funds from the sale of the unusable dump truck (due to a rusted frame), $16,700. The proposal was approved.

The closure of Park Street for Halfoween’s Witch Walk on May 2 was approved 4-1. The board’s concerns of insurance and flagging were responded to by organiser Colleen Wright. She expects about 75 marchers and will have a Monster Mash behind the Brandon Inn following the walk. Bernie Carr from the Chamber of Commerce spoke in favor, as did Aturo Mendola

The Board approved a working group/ad hoc committee to update the Brandon Workbook dealing with the downtown aesthetic. Dennis Reisenweaver from the Historic Preservation Committee proposed a group of not more than eight members. The plan is to include Forestdale. He expects this could cost as much as $15,000 and has applied for grants to meet that obligation.

In the public comments, Claire Ashton congratulated the Board on their thrifty spending for roadside mowing. Hopkins said it was the work of Jeremy Disorda from the road crew. Shirley Markland appreciated the town-wide updates during and after the attack on Chef Robert in Café Provence.