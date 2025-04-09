‘Hands Off’ protest draws hundreds to Brandon

By STEVEN JUPITER

PEACEFUL PROTESTORS LINE Route 7 in Brandon’s Central Park last Saturday. Between 500 and 750 people participated locally in this nationwide event. Photos by Steven Jupiter

BRANDON—Despite a cold, blustery day, hundreds of people turned out for the local “Hands Off” protest along Route 7 in downtown Brandon on Saturday afternoon. The protest was organized by Indivisible Brandon, a nonpartisan local chapter of a national organization that was founded in response to President Trump’s first term. Many such rallies were held around the country on Saturday.

According to Indivisible’s website, the organization seeks “to rebuild our democracy.”

Saturday’s “Hands Off” protest was specifically in response to recent actions by President Trump and Elon Musk that the organization calls an “illegal billionaire power grab.” These actions include unprecedented cuts to scientific research, education, veteran services, and foreign aid. Beyond funding, the administration’s policies toward immigrants and marginalized communities also fueled significant dissent among the protestors.

Estimates of the number of participants ranged from 500 to 750. Indivisible Brandon organizer Greg Smela was happy with the size of the crowd.

“We are extremely grateful for the turnout today,” he wrote in a text after the event. “It is more than a little awe inspiring to know so many people are involved in keeping our democracy.”

Though Brandonites made up a significant percentage of the attendees, people came from all over Addison and Rutland Counties to attend the rally, since Brandon’s was the only “Hands Off” event in the area. Aside from Brandon, there were folks from Sudbury, Leicester, Pittsford, Proctor, Rutland, Goshen, Ripton, Cornwall, New Haven, and Middlebury. Some said they’d come from as far as Maine and Pennsylvania to join friends and family protesting in Brandon.

A group of students from Middlebury College said they’d come to the rally in order to feel empowered.

“It’s hard to feel helpless,” said one of the young women.

An attendee from Ripton added, “Our country is being blown apart by a terrorist and his cronies.”

Not everyone at the rally was there to oppose President Trump, however. A small contingent of his local supporters also showed up with flags and banners.

“They have the right to protest him, and we have the right to support him,” said one of the pro-Trump attendees. Another pro-Trump attendee could be heard debating immigration policy with one of the anti-Trump protestors.

And though the vast majority of those driving by expressed support for the rally, there were passers-by who made clear their disdain for the event. Several pickup trucks made a point of driving by with Trump flags planted in their beds.

And yet, despite the anxiety expressed by many, the mood at the rally often approached something like jubilance, with most participants seeming to enjoy the camaraderie with other Americans concerned about the state of American democracy.

Hands Off Protest - April 5, 2025 Image 1 of 10 MANY OPINIONS WERE expressed with the signs. Another nationwide event is planned for April 19th.