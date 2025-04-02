OV’s Kiera Mallette shows off her art at the Brandon Inn

OV SENIOR KIERA Mallette loves to draw portraits, especially of celebrities and characters from horror movies. She plans to continue studying art at Castleton after graduation, though her main focus will be on music education. She also plays the flute, piccolo, and piano. Talented girl!

OV senior and Brandon resident Kiera Mallette had a one-day exhibit of her portrait drawings at the Brandon Inn on Sunday, March 30. Her work focuses mainly on realistic celebrity portraits, with an emphasis on characters from horror movies. Her own vibe is admittedly goth, so the subject matter is completely in keeping with her personal tastes.

Kiera isn’t just an artist; she’s also a musician. She plays flute, piccolo, and piano, participates in band and jazz band, and plans to study music education at Castleton after graduation (with a minor in studio art—she’s not giving up her pen & ink!)

Neshobe art teacher John Brodowski was on hand Sunday to support his former student.

“She was always super kind and creative,” said Brodowski. “She brought a lot of positive energy to the art room throughout her time at Neshobe.”

Great job, Kiera! Here’s to a bright future in the arts!