Brandon’s Erynn Doaner recognized by 98.9 WOKO 

One of “20 Outstanding Women” in Vt.

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—Everyone in Brandon knows how hard Erynn Doaner works. In addition to running local-favorite Mae’s Place in downtown Brandon, and helping her husband, Andy, get the Hilltop Tavern off the ground in Pittsford, she can be seen providing food and beverage services at almost every event in and around town.

ERYNN DOANER (RIGHT) with Tina Boyd, who nominated her for the award.

And that’s just her business.

Erynn also devotes a massive slice of her time and energy to community service. In recognition of all she does for her neighbors, she was chosen, from 700 nominations, as one of Vermont’s 20 Outstanding Women for 2025 by 98.9 WOKO in Burlington.

“It’s pretty humbling,” Erynn said of the honor.

Two months ago, Erynn found out she’d been nominated by her longtime friend Tina Boyd. Then, about a month ago she received an email letting her know that she was officially one of the 20 Vermont women selected for recognition.

“Erynn inspires me every day,” Boyd told WOKO. “She not only runs a business; she’s also married and raising a daughter. No hesitation or slow down for this young deserving woman!”

For the last few years, Erynn has provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need, sometimes as prepared meals and sometimes as food baskets for home preparation. She’s also provided Easter baskets to kids in need and to women seeking shelter.

“Those baskets had things that women might need if they had to leave in the middle of the night for a shelter with their children,” said Erynn. “Paper, pencils, feminine products, kids’ toys.”

In April and May, Erynn will be holding fundraiser events at Mae’s for the Relay for Life to benefit cancer research.

When asked how she finds time to run her business, raise her family, and still do so much community work, she said, “We all get the same 24 hours in a day; it’s how you choose to divide it up. My job is really flexible and I can get a lot done at the end of the day.”

Ultimately, though, Erynn doesn’t help her community for the recognition, as appreciative as she is to be honored. Instead, she says she simply wants to give back to the community that’s given her so much.

“It’s important to support the community that’s done so much for me and Mae’s,” she said. “I try to give back. The community is why I’m able to do what I do.”

Congratulations, Erynn!