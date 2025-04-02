Ahoy Mateys! ‘Treasure Island’ presented by the Brandon Actors Troupe at Otter Valley delights the audience

By MITCHELL PEARL

THE CAST OF “Treasure Island,” performed by the youth company of the Brandon Actors Troupe at Otter Valley last weekend. Photos by Mitchell Pearl

BRANDON—The youth company of Brandon Actors Troupe presented “Treasure Island” last weekend on the Otter Valley High School stage to appreciative audiences. The performance featured area children up to 8th grade, giving these younger students the opportunity to experience and learn theatre arts in a challenging yet supportive environment. The play was directed by Lennon Philo and Hayden Hull, graduates of Otter Valley’s theatre program, and the technical work for the play was done by some older Otter Valley students—up to the 12th grade.

The “Treasure Island” play is an adaptation of the 1883 Robert Louis Stevenson novel. This novel greatly influenced the depiction of pirates in popular culture, including elements such as deserted tropical islands, treasure maps marked with an “X,” and one-legged seamen with parrots perched on their shoulders—all of which were featured in the play. The adaptation was a “play within a play,” in which some “ordinary” kids find themselves in the Treasure Island story. Yet, their oft repeated question, “Are we pirates? Or are we pirates?” rings true to the end.

Directors Lennon Philo and Hayden Hull worked with the students in rehearsal since February, and the students’ hard work and dedication were evident in this entertaining and well-run production. The directors hope that this will be the start of many more youth productions in Brandon. “A Western Showcase,” which will consist of three short plays, is planned for late June, with auditions at the end of April. More information will be publicized shortly. The Brandon Actors Troupe is also planning an adult community theatre production in the early fall, which will be announced soon.

SCENES FROM “TREASURE Island,” based on the book by Robert Louis Stevenson. So many cliches of pirate life—parrots, peg legs, X marks the spot—come from the novel.