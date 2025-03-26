“Treasure Island” to be presented by the Brandon Actors Troupe—Youth Company—at Otter Valley this weekend

By MITCHELL PEARL

BRANDON ACTORS TROUPE rehearsing “Treasure Island,” which will play at Otter Valley on Friday at 7 and on Saturday at 2. The book on which the play is based introduced many of the things we now associates with pirates: eye patches, peg legs, parrots, X marks the spot…

Brandon Actors Troupe will be presenting “Treasure Island” on Friday evening, March 28 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday afternoon, March 29, at 2 p.m. on the Otter Valley High School stage. The performance features area children up to the eighth grade and is directed by Lennon Philo and Hayden Hull. The technical work is being done by some older students—up to the twelfth grade. These older students also play some of the “natives” of “Skeleton Island.”

The “Treasure Island” play is an adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel by the ArtReach Children’s Theatre. The novel by Scottish author Stevenson was first published in 1883 and has greatly influenced the depiction of pirates in popular culture, including elements such as deserted tropical islands, treasure maps marked with an “X,” and one-legged seamen with parrots perched on their shoulders—all of which are featured in the play. ArtReach Children’s Theatre now offers its scripts and adaptations to youth theatre groups worldwide. This “Treasure Island” play is not well known but offers these young actors the opportunity to play the pirates and other exciting characters in this dramatic tale.

CO-DIRECTOR LENNON PHILO instructs the cast of “Treasure Island.”

Directors Lennon Philo and Hayden Hull have been working with the students in rehearsal since February. They see this production as an opportunity for these younger students to experience and learn theatre arts, as these opportunities have been sparse for younger children since the COVID pandemic. Both Lennon and Hayden grew up in the area and benefitted from local youth theatre programs. Both were active in Otter Valley’s Walking Stick Theatre Program and have continued their involvement in the theatre arts after graduation.

This is a family-friendly performance which will run just about an hour. Admission is by goodwill donation at the door, which will support future performances by the Brandon Actors Troupe. The directors hope that this will be the start of many more youth productions in Brandon. The Brandon Actors Troupe is also planning for an adult community theatre production in the early fall, which will be announced soon.