Pittsford SB addresses public nudity, zoning, and covered bridges

By STEVEN JUPITER

PITTSFORD—The Pittsford Selectboard convened for its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 19.

After Interim Town Manager Ann Reed’s report, which is printed in full in this issue, the Board discussed the need to keep the Police Department’s cruisers clean, as residents had noticed that some of the vehicles had been dirty lately. The Board discussed allowing officers to pay for car washes with the same cards they use to refuel.

The Board unanimously approved the Rutland County Humane Society Coin Drop on Saturday, October 11. The Board had previously tabled the request in order to secure from RCHS assurances that the drop would be conducted safely.

Zoning

Zoning Administrator Jeff Biasuzzi requested that the Board appoint an alternate for his position because he also works as a real estate agent and might on occasion have a conflict of interest between his two roles. He told the Board that he’s only needed to recuse himself once in the 9 or 10 years that he’s been Pittsford’s Zoning Administrator.

Though Ms. Reed was open to the idea of becoming the alternate, the Board declined to appoint anyone that night, opting instead to wait until they had an opportunity to discuss the position with members of the Zoning Board and the Planning Commission who might be interested.

However, the Board did appoint Jim Lacoille to a vacancy on the Zoning Board.

Enhanced Energy Plan

The Board agreed to ask the Planning Commission to set two dates for public hearings on the town’s Enhanced Energy Plan, which forms part of Pittsford’s Town Plan and is required for eligibility for certain grants that the town currently has open.

Ms. Reed noted that the Planning Commission had completed a draft of the plan and was expected to forward it to the Selectboard for review. Board Chair Alicia Malay noted that the plan was over a year behind schedule, but Ms. Reed assured the Board that the plan could be finished in time to maintain eligibility for the grants.

Increasing attendance at Town Meeting

In response to concerns that attendance at Town Meeting is low—roughly 60 people attended this year’s meeting—the Board has been brainstorming ways to draw more people. Attendance is especially important in Pittsford, as the budget is approved through a floor vote and not by ballot.

Suggestions included holding a pie social, offering childcare services, and holding the meeting on the weekend instead of on Monday night.

It was also suggested that the Board hold an informational meeting in October or November to solicit input from the community on the development of the town budget.

No specific action was taken.

New body and cruiser cameras for police department

Ms. Reed alerted the Board to the need for new body and cruiser cameras for town police. The department’s cameras are failing, she said. Ms. Reed also noted that replacements would be expensive and that she was seeking grants to cover the cost.

Police cameras are required by the state Department of Public Safety. They can aid the public in holding law enforcement accountable and also help shield the town from false allegations of wrongdoing.

Ms. Reed did not have any specific quotes on hand for the equipment.

Public nudity ordinance

Under current Vermont law, people can be naked in public as long as they were naked when they left their homes. In other words, public nudity is permitted but public disrobing is not. However, municipalities are free to place additional restrictions on public nudity or ban it altogether.

Pittsford has recently seen instances of public nudity that have raised concerns among citizens. At least two residents have been seen naked in public, sometimes in view of children. The issue received attention in online forums and prompted the Board to address it.

The Board agreed that a more stringent standard was needed in Pittsford and Ms. Reed was tasked with drafting a proposed ordinance. Ms. Reed identified Brattleboro’s ordinance as a potential model. She agreed to draft a proposal for the Board’s review. She also asked concerned members of the community who want to offer input to contact her.

Covered bridge week

In recognition of Pittsford’s wealth of covered bridges—among the greatest in the state—the Board discussed ways to draw visitors to town for Covered Bridge Week from August 2 to August 9. It was suggested that each of the town’s bridges be hung with a banner and that a banner be placed somewhere prominent, such as the Town Green on Route 7. The beginning of that week, August 2, is also Pittsford Day and the coincidence could be exploited.

Ms. Malay is a member of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society and former Pittsford State Rep. Butch Shaw, who was in attendance, also expressed enthusiasm for the structures.

“Our bridges are a state treasure,” said Shaw. Mr. Shaw also urged the Board to devote more attention specifically to Hammond bridge.

Board Vice-Chair David Mills suggested devising a QR code that would link visitors to maps of and information about Pittsford covered bridges.

Town Audit

The Board received the results of the audit of its 2023-24 fiscal year, conducted by RHR Smith & Company of Buxton, Maine. Problems that had been identified in last year’s audit were not flagged this year, though the town continued to deal with residents occasionally holding town-issued checks too long.

“Overall, it looked good,” said Ms. Reed.