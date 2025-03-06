An evening of short plays comes to Otter Valley this weekend

ELYSE SINGH AS Jane Seymore.

This coming weekend, Otter Valley Union High School welcomes Walking Stick Theatre Company’s annual production of short plays (also known as “The One-Acts”). Jeffrey Hull, Otter Valley’s theatre director, started these productions 25 years ago to let students learn the art of directing. Over the years, Otter Valley’s Walking Stick Theatre group has presented a program of short plays directed by, and often written by, the students.

“An Evening of Short Plays” will be presented on the Otter Valley stage on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are five dollars and are available at the door, or in advance at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/otter-valley-union-high-school-rnesu.