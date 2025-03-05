Brandon passes budget on first try

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—In a marked contrast to last year’s drawn-out budget woes, Brandon voters approved the proposed 2025-2026 budget on the first attempt by almost a 2-to-1 margin. With a total of 932 ballots cast, 607 voters said yes while 318 voters said no.

Voters approved expenditures of $3,403,965, of which $2,876,645 is to be raised by property taxes and $527,320 is to be raised by non-tax revenues.

Voters also approved all of the appropriations that were requested on the ballot:

$50,000 to establish a Capital Fund for future capital expenditures

$4,000 for ARC-Rutland

$7,000 for the Brandon Independence Day Celebration Committee

$25,000 for the Brandon American Legion Post #55

$1,000 for the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce

$82,580 for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad

$92,000 for the Brandon Free Public Library

$5,000 for the Brandon Museum

$15,000 for the Brandon Senior Citizens Center

$1,000 for the Open Door Clinic, Community Health Services of Addison County

$1,500 for the Rutland County Humane Society

$2,900 for the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging

$10,200 for the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region

$1,000 for Vermont Adult Learning

$10,200 for VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region

These appropriations will be added to the amount to be raised by property taxes.