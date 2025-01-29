One Room Theatrics Company to present the play “Private Peaceful” at the Brandon Town Hall

By MITCHELL PEARL

The stage play “Private Peaceful,” written by Michael Murporgo, will be presented on February 20 through February 23 at the Brandon Town Hall. The production is by One Room Theatrics, a new theatre company based in Brandon and Rutland County, which was founded last year by Brandon residents Michael Mitrano and Amanda Van Eps, and Marissa Valent of Rutland.

“Private Peaceful” is a stage adaption by Simon Reade of the 2003 novel by Michael Morpurgo. This one-man show is about a fictional young soldier—Private Thomas “Tommo” Peaceful—who is looking back on his life and his entry into the First World War. The story focuses on the harsh realities of English rural life and the harsh reality of warfare. The character “Tommo” Peaceful will be played by Rutland actor Evan Breault, who was recently seen as Timmy McCleary in the Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre’s production of “The Subject was Roses.” Mike Mitrano will be directing the production.

The mission of One Room Theatrics is to create “engaging, quality theatre featuring timely social questions and universal themes” and to invite “audiences to experience theatre in new and stimulating ways.” The company is looking to present plays that make audiences think, while giving actors the opportunity to participate in social commentary through the theatre arts. In keeping with the One Room Theatrics’ goal to have audiences experience theatre in new ways, for “Private Peaceful” the audience will actually be seated onstage for the whole performance. Previous productions by One Room Theatrics were “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play,” which was presented at various locations in Rutland County this past December, and “No Exit,” by Jean-Paul Sartre, which was presented at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney early in the fall.

“Private Peaceful” will run for approximately an hour and a quarter, with no intermission. The play is suitable for all audiences, though the narrative does focus on the harsh realities of war and personal choice. The novel “Private Peaceful,” was the winner of the Blue Peter Book of the Year. The author Michael Morpurgo also wrote the award-winning book “War Horse,” which was also adapted for the stage and film. Morpurgo’s inspiration for “Private Peaceful” came from his discovery of just how difficult service was for young soldiers during the First World War.

Director Mike Mitrano’s connection to the book is personal. His grandmother gave him a copy of the novel when he was younger, which was signed by the author, “from one Mike to another.” Mitrano grew up in the Brandon area, where he was active doing technical work with Otter Valley’s Walking Stick Theatre. He graduated from Castleton State College with a Bachelor’s in Theatre Arts (Technical Theatre and Design), and now runs the production management and lighting design company Dark Shadows Entertainment.

There will be four performances of “Private Peaceful” at the Brandon Town Hall. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, February 20, 21, and 22 at 8 p.m., and a Sunday afternoon performance, February 23, at 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are $20. All seats are general admission and are available through the Paramount Theatre Box office, in person or online at https://www.paramountvt.org/event/one-room-theatrics-presents-private-peaceful/.

