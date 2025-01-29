Obituary: Thomas H. (“Hank”) Pelkey, Jr., 75, Pittsford

THOMAS H. PELKEY, JR.

Thomas H. (“Hank”) Pelkey Jr. of Pittsford, VT passed away peacefully at his home from complications of Parkinson’s disease on January 25, 2025, at the age of 75. He was born in Proctor on March 26, 1950, the son of Thomas Sr. and Frances (Terounzo) Pelkey. Hank went to grade school in Pittsford, graduated from OVUHS in 1968, and attended UMass Amherst following graduation. Hank found his true calling in the construction world, working for over 30 years in the profession. He was a Field Superintendent and worked for the following companies: The Rutland Group, Wright Construction, Breadloaf Corp., Markowski Excavating, and The Quinn Co. Hank supervised many well-known construction projects, including Orvis Retail Store and Riley Rink in Manchester, Middlebury College dormitories, and the Jackson Gore Hotel in Ludlow.

In 1990, Hank was interested in serving the Pittsford community. He became the Director of the Rutland County Humane Society, serving 7 years as President. He was an avid golfer and served on the Board of Directors of the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club starting in 1994, many of those years as secretary. His love of reading led him to serve on the Maclure Library’s Board of Trustees. In recognition of his support, particularly during its annual Haunted House fund-raising events, Hank was made an honorary member of the Pittsford Fire Department’s Nickwackett Hose Company “for unfailing dedication and support regardless of weather or cause.” In 2001, he was elected Selectman for the town of Pittsford and the 2016 Town Report was dedicated to him for his outstanding service to the people of Pittsford. Hank served on the Select Board for 21 years, many of those years as the Chairman. He was known for being very efficient in running the Select Board meetings. As Chair, Hank devoted substantial time to some of the Board’s most important projects. The one that meant the most to him was the erecting of a Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Pittsford Town Office. He was especially proud of this project, as his wife’s son-in-law SSG Scott Rose lost his life in 2003 while serving in Iraq. His passion for golf began when Hank was a teenager and as soon as the golf course opened in the spring, he played as many days as he could, forming lifetime friendships.

Hank was predeceased by both of his parents, Thomas Sr. and Frances, his step son-in-law, SSG Scott Rose, and four beloved sheepdogs, Sasha, Barkley, Yogi and Boo-Boo. He is survived by his wife, Anne of Pittsford; his sister, Lynne Pelkey of Pittsford; his stepdaughter, Michele Rose and partner, Jason Masters; as well as his step-grandchildren, Meghan Rose and Luke Masters, all from Maine. He is also survived by his nephew Justin and wife Jodi Pelkey and their children, Haleigh and Drew of Brandon. The family would like to thank the entire Bayada Hospice team who made taking care of him at home possible. Special thanks to Crystal Hutchins, his Bayada home health aide.