Brandon SB & Budget Committee continue debate over Brandon PD

By STEVEN JUPITER

BRANDON—The Brandon Selectboard and the Brandon Budget Committee convened on Monday evening to continue their discussion regarding the Brandon Police Department (BPD).

As in the previous session two weeks ago, no consensus was reached among the Board or the Committee as to the degree of police presence desired or the level of funding needed.

Last spring’s budget failures still loom large over the process, with the Selectboard especially concerned about creating a budget that will appeal to voters. BPD’s budget in particular was the source of some conflict, as the Selectboard eliminated then restored the department’s K-9 program and canceled the purchase of two new police cruisers. The department’s budget was originally set at $900K and then reduced to $856,400 by the time the town’s overall budget passed on the third attempt.

The Selectboard subsequently received pointed criticism from residents and from members of the Budget Committee, who felt that residents’ opinions were not heeded in the budget process.

Those criticisms seemed to weigh on Selectboard members on Monday night, as they struggled to reach a decision whether to reduce, increase, or maintain the police budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2025.

Following up on the last budget meeting, Town Manager Seth Hopkins had prepared three scenarios for the Selectboard and Committee to consider:

A decrease of the BPD budget from $856,400 to $750,000. A minimal increase of the BPD budget from $856,400 to $874,675. An increase of the BPD budget from $856,400 to $1,000,000.

BPD Chief David Kachajian was present to explain the effect that each scenario would have on the level of police service BPD could offer.

Scenario A would entail not replacing an officer that is already scheduled to leave BPD at the end of January and would require laying off one other, leaving BPD with the Chief and four full-time officers. Some shifts would have only one officer on duty. BPD would not be able to respond to all calls because of the reduction in staffing and traffic enforcement would also suffer.

Scenario B would entail not replacing the officer leaving in January but retaining the remaining staff, leaving BPD with the Chief and five full-time officers. The department would return to 18 hours of on-duty and 6 hours of on-call service per day. On-duty service means that officers are in uniform and in Brandon. On-call service means that officers have returned home and have to be called back to Brandon, usually at night. There would be two officers on duty during the day.

Scenario C, which was dubbed the “million-dollar scenario,” would allow the department to provide 24/7 coverage with two officers on duty at all times.

Until this past July, BPD had provided the 18/6 coverage described in Scenario B. However, an attempt to provide 24/7 coverage with six officers plus the Chief wound up costing the department $34,000 more in overtime pay by the end of the summer than it had budgeted for the entire fiscal year. The excessive overtime has been halted since August and the town is still considering options to bring the BPD in on budget for the year.

Last March, the Selectboard included a non-binding advisory question on the ballot at Town Meeting asking whether voters were in favor of BPD hiring additional officers in order to ensure 24/7 coverage. The responses were 55% in favor and 45% against, adding to the Board’s confusion as to whether voters would accept a budget increase to pay for increased service.

Both Chief Kachajian and Board Chair Doug Bailey noted that the department would need 9 or 10 officers in order to provide 24/7 coverage with minimal overtime and with consideration for the fatigue of the officers.

“$1,000,000 doesn’t get us there,” said Mr. Bailey.

No Committee members advocated for a reduction in budget or service, with a number arguing that public safety justified an increase in the budget.

“What price tag can you put on public safety?” asked Committee member Karen Rhodes.

When polled by Mr. Bailey, two of the five Committee members were in favor of Scenario C, two were in favor of Scenario B, and one was in favor of a middle ground of $900K.

The Selectboard was also divided, with Board member Tim Guiles reminding the group that 45% of voters did not want to hire additional officers and suggesting that voters be given the option to choose between a reduction in service and an increase to 24/7 with the attendant costs spelled out clearly.

“Let the voters speak,” he said.

Brandon Fire Chief Tom Kilpeck and Brandon Rescue Chief Andy Jackson were on hand and both recommended that the Board do what it could to provide for the well-being of the town’s police officers, on whom both men’s departments rely for assistance during dangerous calls.

The Board once again discussed the possibility of separating the police budget from the rest of the town budget, but there was little support for the proposal.

There were numerous attendees, including BPD officers, and several expressed a desire for 24/7 coverage, stating that residents needed to be able to rely on prompt response at night and that the town needed to treat its officers with respect by staffing the department appropriately.

Committee member Gabe McGuigan stated that the community in general supported BPD and that an increase in the police budget could pass if the Board provided adequate information to let residents know where the money was going.

Board member Heather Nelson moved to provide $1,000,000 for BPD for FY26 but the motion did not receive a second and was not voted on.

Ms. Nelson then moved to provide $950K, but the motion failed on a 2-2 vote (Board member Brian Coolidge was attending via Zoom but did not respond to the motion). Both Ms. Nelson and Mr. Bailey voted in favor of the motion while Mr. Guiles and Board member Ralph Ethier voted against.

Mr. Ethier suggested a budget of $875K plus an appropriation of $125K for overtime but did not receive support for the proposal.

The meeting concluded without any definite steps taken toward a budget for BPD.

The next budget meeting will take place on Monday, December 16 at 7 p.m. in the Selectboard meeting room at Brandon Town Hall. All meetings are open to the public.