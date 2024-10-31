OV Football wins big in playoffs, moves to state semis

By GEORGE FJELD

BRANDON—Isaac Whitney had a huge game, gaining 180 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns to lead the Otter Valley football team to a 46–14 playoff win over rival Mill River Saturday night under the new lights at Markowski Field. OV’s offensive line created huge holes for Whitney and fellow running back Chase Razanouski, who finished with 114 yards on the ground and one touchdown. The Otters scored on the first drive of the game and kept pressure on the Mill River Minutemen, holding them scoreless in the first half which ended with OV up 25–0, including a 14-yard field goal.

Although the Minutemen scored on their first drive of the second half on an 85-yard pass from Sasha Auer to Ethan Severy, the Otters came right back with a running touchdown from Whitney. The Minutemen kept to the air, resulting in 2 interceptions for OV and a second MR touchdown. OV’s relentless running game and timely stops kept the Minutemen contained for the rest of the game.

Otter Valley had lost to Mill River just last week in a game that saw multiple OV turnovers that allowed MR to score. Coach Hill, in reviewing film of last week’s game noted, “We had 500 yards of offense to their 300+. We needed to tighten things up and stop the turnovers. We beat ourselves last week. Today, we wanted to be more physical, keep the ball on the ground, and control the line of scrimmage. Our team was able to do just that.”

Next week the Otters travel to Fairfax to play the Bullets who are undefeated at 9–0 and beat OV 35–0 in the first week of the season.

Otter Valley Field Hockey beats Burr and Burton

BRANDON- Friday, third seeded Otter Valley field hockey team defeated the sixth seed, Burr and Burton Bulldogs by a score of 2-1. OV plays 2 seed, U-32, Tuesday at 4:30 in East Montpelier.

